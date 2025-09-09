Field Safety Notices: 1 to 5 September 2025

List of Field Safety Notices from 1 to 5 September 2025.

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

B Braun: Drive complete PSP, green claws

Date: 29 August 2025

MHRA reference: 36638923 2025/008/022/601/069

Exactech: Equinoxe Humeral Liners

Date: 15 August 2025

MHRA reference: 36612914 2025/008/020/601/009

Philips: BiPAP A40 EFL, BiPAP A30 EFL

Date: 4 June 2025

Description: Portable electric ventilator

MHRA reference: 36626566 2024/006/021/601/078

XVIVO: Liver Assist perfusion set

Date: 27 August 2025

Model: 11P001

MHRA reference: 36599468 2025/008/028/601/106

