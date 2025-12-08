Field Safety Notices: 1 to 5 December 2025

List of Field Safety Notices from 1 to 5 Deceber 2025.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
8 December 2025
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
8 December 2025

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Becton Dickinson: BD BACTEC™ MGIT™ 960 PZA Kit

04 November 2025

Multiple antibacterial minimum inhibitory concentr

MHRA reference: 37838255 2025/011/003/601/017

Easymed Instruments: SunStim, SunStim Plus, SunStim Pro

11 November 2025

MHRA reference: 37848649 2025/011/024/601/014

GE Healthcare: ViewPoint 6

GE HealthCare Ref. 77006

Radiology picture archiving and communication syst

MHRA reference: 37832216 2025/011/027/601/065

GE Medical Systems: Multiple Patient Monitors and Portrait Vital Signs

Ref. 36168-2

MHRA reference: 37834828 2025/011/027/601/063

Heraeus: PALAMIX uno

21 November 2025

MHRA reference: 37774531 2025/011/021/601/027

Intelerad Holdings: InteleShare

18 November 2025

Radiological PACS software

Model: Proviewer

MHRA reference: 37821563 2025/011/019/601/001

Medtronic: Restore Clinician Programmer Application

November 2025 FA1458

Model: 37711, 37712, 37713, 37714, 97712, 97713, 97714

MHRA reference: 37818932 2025/011/004/601/068

Updates to this page

Published 8 December 2025
Contents