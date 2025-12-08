Field Safety Notices: 1 to 5 December 2025
List of Field Safety Notices from 1 to 5 Deceber 2025.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
Becton Dickinson: BD BACTEC™ MGIT™ 960 PZA Kit
04 November 2025
Multiple antibacterial minimum inhibitory concentr
MHRA reference: 37838255 2025/011/003/601/017
Easymed Instruments: SunStim, SunStim Plus, SunStim Pro
11 November 2025
MHRA reference: 37848649 2025/011/024/601/014
GE Healthcare: ViewPoint 6
GE HealthCare Ref. 77006
Radiology picture archiving and communication syst
MHRA reference: 37832216 2025/011/027/601/065
GE Medical Systems: Multiple Patient Monitors and Portrait Vital Signs
Ref. 36168-2
MHRA reference: 37834828 2025/011/027/601/063
Heraeus: PALAMIX uno
21 November 2025
MHRA reference: 37774531 2025/011/021/601/027
Intelerad Holdings: InteleShare
18 November 2025
Radiological PACS software
Model: Proviewer
MHRA reference: 37821563 2025/011/019/601/001
Medtronic: Restore Clinician Programmer Application
November 2025 FA1458
Model: 37711, 37712, 37713, 37714, 97712, 97713, 97714
MHRA reference: 37818932 2025/011/004/601/068