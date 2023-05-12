Field Safety Notices: 1 to 5 May 2023
List of Field Safety Notices (FSNs) from 1 to 5 May 2023
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
Abbott: Alinity i Anti-TPO Reagent Kit
24 April 2023
Thyroid peroxidase antibody
MHRA reference: 5201317
Corin: Trinity
13 April 2023
Acetabular Shell
Model: 321.03.352
MHRA reference: 5215882
Ellex: Integre Pro Scan Green
10 March 2023
Model: LP6G
MHRA reference: 5114031
Fannin: Fastidious Anaerobic Agar + Horse Blood
02 May 2023
MHRA reference: 5216000
Getinge: PLS Set; HLS Set Advanced5.0; HLS Set Advanced 7.0
26 April 2023
MHRA reference: 5218919
illumina: NextSeq 550Dx Instrument / MiSeq Dx Instrument
05 April 2023
Nucleic acid sequence analyser IVD, NGS
MHRA reference: 5215327
Medtronic: HVAD Pump Implant Kit
May 2023
Implantable Ventricular Circulatory Assist System
Model: 1104
MHRA reference: 5217293
Moller: Drainage Set LiquoGuard 7
24 March 2023
Model: 00003501 1411
MHRA reference: 5196943
NOxBOX: NOxBOXi
03 May 2023
MHRA reference: 5215954
Raysearch Laboratories: RayStation
07 February 2023
Various Radiotherapy Instruments – Software
Model: RayStation 4 - 11B and RayPlan 1, 2, 7 - 11B and Service Packs
MHRA reference: 520114
Thermo Fisher Scientific: Cascadion SM Clinical Analyzer
03 May 2023
CHEMISTRY ANALYSERS - LOW ROUTINE
MHRA reference: 5223155
Timesco: Easy Bright Bld & P’loaded Hdl Sets (Mac & Miller)
03 May 2023
Rigid intubation laryngoscope, single-use
MHRA reference: 5215953
Tracoe: TRACOE experc Set twist, twist plus, vario
24 January 2023
MHRA reference: 5216068