Field Safety Notices: 1 to 5 May 2023

List of Field Safety Notices (FSNs) from 1 to 5 May 2023

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
12 May 2023
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
8 May 2023

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Abbott: Alinity i Anti-TPO Reagent Kit

24 April 2023

Thyroid peroxidase antibody

MHRA reference: 5201317

Corin: Trinity

13 April 2023

Acetabular Shell

Model: 321.03.352

MHRA reference: 5215882

Ellex: Integre Pro Scan Green

10 March 2023

Model: LP6G

MHRA reference: 5114031

Fannin: Fastidious Anaerobic Agar + Horse Blood

02 May 2023

MHRA reference: 5216000

Getinge: PLS Set; HLS Set Advanced5.0; HLS Set Advanced 7.0

26 April 2023

MHRA reference: 5218919

illumina: NextSeq 550Dx Instrument / MiSeq Dx Instrument

05 April 2023

Nucleic acid sequence analyser IVD, NGS

MHRA reference: 5215327

Medtronic: HVAD Pump Implant Kit

May 2023

Implantable Ventricular Circulatory Assist System

Model: 1104

MHRA reference: 5217293

Moller: Drainage Set LiquoGuard 7

24 March 2023

Model: 00003501 1411

MHRA reference: 5196943

NOxBOX: NOxBOXi

03 May 2023

MHRA reference: 5215954

Raysearch Laboratories: RayStation

07 February 2023

Various Radiotherapy Instruments – Software

Model: RayStation 4 - 11B and RayPlan 1, 2, 7 - 11B and Service Packs

MHRA reference: 520114

Thermo Fisher Scientific: Cascadion SM Clinical Analyzer

03 May 2023

CHEMISTRY ANALYSERS - LOW ROUTINE

MHRA reference: 5223155

Timesco: Easy Bright Bld & P’loaded Hdl Sets (Mac & Miller)

03 May 2023

Rigid intubation laryngoscope, single-use

MHRA reference: 5215953

Tracoe: TRACOE experc Set twist, twist plus, vario

24 January 2023

MHRA reference: 5216068

Published 12 May 2023