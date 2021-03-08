Field Safety Notices: 1 to 5 March 2021

List of field safety notices (FSNs) from medical device manufacturers from 1 to 5 March 2021

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
8 March 2021
Field safety notice
8 March 2021

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it. MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs.

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website.

ArjoHuntleigh: Minstrel

18 December 2020

Hoists and slings

Model: HMA0006, HMA0006-XX, HMA0007, HMA0007-XX

MHRA reference: 2020/012/016/601/002

Baxter Healthcare: Sterile water for irrigation

26 February 2021

Surgical equipment

Model: Sterile water for irrigation, 1000 ml

MHRA reference: 2021/002/023/291/013

Becton Dickinson: Bodyguard 121 Twins

03 March 2021

Infusion systems

Model: Bodyguard 121 Twins

MHRA reference: 2021/003/003/487/007

BIOMERIEUX: VIDAS CMV IGM 30 TESTS - 30205

02 March 2021

IVDs, viral microbiology

Model: VIDAS CMV IGM 30 TESTS - 30205

MHRA reference: 2021/003/001/487/008

Boston Scientific: 4G LATITUDE MIMIC Cell Adapter 6227

19 February 2021

Implants, active, general

Model: 4G LATITUDE MIMIC Cell Adapter 6227

MHRA reference: 2021/002/005/487/005

Beaver Visitec International: CustomEyes Kits & Malosa Kits - Syringes and Needles

February 2021

Phacoemulsification / Vitrectomy systems

Model: BVI CustomEyes Kits and Malosa Kits – BD Syringes and Needles

MHRA reference: 2021/002/011/487/004

Cardinal Health: Kangaroo Enteral Feeding Non-Sterile Pump Sets

March 2021

Feeding systems and tubes

Model: Kangaroo Enteral Feeding Non-Sterile Pump Sets

MHRA reference: 2021/003/004/487/009

Depuy Synthes: MBT Cemented Keel Tibial Base ATTUNE FB AND RP

05 March 2021 / 1932449

Joint prosthesis, knee

Model: MBT Cemented keel tibial base Attune FB and RP

MHRA reference: 2021/003/002/291/001

DePuy Synthes: Pinnacle Hip System

26 February 2021

Acetabular cup

Model: Pinnacle Hip System

MHRA reference: 2020/012/016/291/006

Hologic: Panther Fusion Tube Tray

26 February 2021

IVDs, viral microbiology

Model: Panther Fusion Tube Tray FAB-15004

MHRA reference: 2021/002/025/701/011

Mathys: Bettlach Affinis Inverse glenosphere

04 February 2021

Prosthesis shoulder

Model: 60.30.3036

MHRA reference 2020/012/011/487/006

Medtronic: Bio-Console 560 Extracorporeal Blood Pumping Console

March 2021 / FA962

Infusion & transfusion, heart lung circuits

Model: 560BC, 560BCS, 560BC1, 560BCS1, R560BCS1

MHRA reference: 2021/003/003/487/003

Medtronic: HeartWare Ventricular Assist System HVAD

March 2021 / FSN FA958

Implantable ventricular assist devices

Model: Controller 1401, 1403, 1407, 1420

Battery 1650DE

Controller AC Adapter 1425, 1430

Controller DC Adapter 1440

Alarm Adapter 1450

Data Cable 1575

MHRA reference: 2021/003/004/487/008

Merit Medical: General/Plastic surgical procedure kit, non-medical

19 February 2021

Surgical devices, non-powered

Model: Merit Convenience Kits and Procedure Packs Containing BD Syringes and Needles

MHRA reference 2021/002/025/291/002

Neuromedex: MEDILOOPS

25 February 2021

Surgical Instruments, minimal access, retractor

Model: 01.2801, 01.2802, 01.2804, 01.2811, 01.2812, 01.2814, 01.2821

MHRA reference: 2021/002/026/291/008

Sol group: Penelope

10 December 2020

Lung ventilators

Model: Penelope

MHRA reference: 2021/002/026/291/007

Siemens Healthcare: YSIO X.pree

09 February 2021

X Ray, general

Model: YSIO X.pree

MHRA reference: 2021/003/002/601/001

Siemens Healthcare: Sensis, Sensis Vibe Combo, Sensis Vibe Hemo

March 2021

Electrophysiology measurement

Model: 10764561, 11007642, 11007641

MHRA reference: 2021/003/002/601/003

Sysmex: Automated Blood Coagulation Analyzer CN-3000, CN-6000

March 2021

Coagulation

Model: Automated Blood Coagulation Analyzer CN-3000, CN-6000

MHRA reference: 2021/003/004/487/001

Teleflex: SDN TracFlex Plus Tracheostomy Tube Set, CuffedTracFlex Plus PDT Set

01 March 2021

Tube Tracheostomy

Model: TracFlex Plus Tracheostomy Tube Set, Cuffed TracFlex Plus PDT Set

MHRA reference: 2021/003/002/487/001

ThermoFisher: Applied Biosystems COVID-19 CE-IVD Int. SW

03 March 2021

IVDs, SARS-CoV-2 PCR test

Model: 100095578 (v1.3); 100095575 (v2.3)

MHRA reference: 2021/003/003/701/025

Published 8 March 2021
