Field Safety Notices: 1 to 5 March 2021
List of field safety notices (FSNs) from medical device manufacturers from 1 to 5 March 2021
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it. MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
ArjoHuntleigh: Minstrel
18 December 2020
Hoists and slings
Model: HMA0006, HMA0006-XX, HMA0007, HMA0007-XX
MHRA reference: 2020/012/016/601/002
Baxter Healthcare: Sterile water for irrigation
26 February 2021
Surgical equipment
Model: Sterile water for irrigation, 1000 ml
MHRA reference: 2021/002/023/291/013
Becton Dickinson: Bodyguard 121 Twins
03 March 2021
Infusion systems
Model: Bodyguard 121 Twins
MHRA reference: 2021/003/003/487/007
BIOMERIEUX: VIDAS CMV IGM 30 TESTS - 30205
02 March 2021
IVDs, viral microbiology
Model: VIDAS CMV IGM 30 TESTS - 30205
MHRA reference: 2021/003/001/487/008
Boston Scientific: 4G LATITUDE MIMIC Cell Adapter 6227
19 February 2021
Implants, active, general
Model: 4G LATITUDE MIMIC Cell Adapter 6227
MHRA reference: 2021/002/005/487/005
Beaver Visitec International: CustomEyes Kits & Malosa Kits - Syringes and Needles
February 2021
Phacoemulsification / Vitrectomy systems
Model: BVI CustomEyes Kits and Malosa Kits – BD Syringes and Needles
MHRA reference: 2021/002/011/487/004
Cardinal Health: Kangaroo Enteral Feeding Non-Sterile Pump Sets
March 2021
Feeding systems and tubes
Model: Kangaroo Enteral Feeding Non-Sterile Pump Sets
MHRA reference: 2021/003/004/487/009
Depuy Synthes: MBT Cemented Keel Tibial Base ATTUNE FB AND RP
05 March 2021 / 1932449
Joint prosthesis, knee
Model: MBT Cemented keel tibial base Attune FB and RP
MHRA reference: 2021/003/002/291/001
DePuy Synthes: Pinnacle Hip System
26 February 2021
Acetabular cup
Model: Pinnacle Hip System
MHRA reference: 2020/012/016/291/006
Hologic: Panther Fusion Tube Tray
26 February 2021
IVDs, viral microbiology
Model: Panther Fusion Tube Tray FAB-15004
MHRA reference: 2021/002/025/701/011
Mathys: Bettlach Affinis Inverse glenosphere
04 February 2021
Prosthesis shoulder
Model: 60.30.3036
MHRA reference 2020/012/011/487/006
Medtronic: Bio-Console 560 Extracorporeal Blood Pumping Console
March 2021 / FA962
Infusion & transfusion, heart lung circuits
Model: 560BC, 560BCS, 560BC1, 560BCS1, R560BCS1
MHRA reference: 2021/003/003/487/003
Medtronic: HeartWare Ventricular Assist System HVAD
March 2021 / FSN FA958
Implantable ventricular assist devices
Model: Controller 1401, 1403, 1407, 1420
Battery 1650DE
Controller AC Adapter 1425, 1430
Controller DC Adapter 1440
Alarm Adapter 1450
Data Cable 1575
MHRA reference: 2021/003/004/487/008
Merit Medical: General/Plastic surgical procedure kit, non-medical
19 February 2021
Surgical devices, non-powered
Model: Merit Convenience Kits and Procedure Packs Containing BD Syringes and Needles
MHRA reference 2021/002/025/291/002
Neuromedex: MEDILOOPS
25 February 2021
Surgical Instruments, minimal access, retractor
Model: 01.2801, 01.2802, 01.2804, 01.2811, 01.2812, 01.2814, 01.2821
MHRA reference: 2021/002/026/291/008
Sol group: Penelope
10 December 2020
Lung ventilators
Model: Penelope
MHRA reference: 2021/002/026/291/007
Siemens Healthcare: YSIO X.pree
09 February 2021
X Ray, general
Model: YSIO X.pree
MHRA reference: 2021/003/002/601/001
Siemens Healthcare: Sensis, Sensis Vibe Combo, Sensis Vibe Hemo
March 2021
Electrophysiology measurement
Model: 10764561, 11007642, 11007641
MHRA reference: 2021/003/002/601/003
Sysmex: Automated Blood Coagulation Analyzer CN-3000, CN-6000
March 2021
Coagulation
Model: Automated Blood Coagulation Analyzer CN-3000, CN-6000
MHRA reference: 2021/003/004/487/001
Teleflex: SDN TracFlex Plus Tracheostomy Tube Set, CuffedTracFlex Plus PDT Set
01 March 2021
Tube Tracheostomy
Model: TracFlex Plus Tracheostomy Tube Set, Cuffed TracFlex Plus PDT Set
MHRA reference: 2021/003/002/487/001
ThermoFisher: Applied Biosystems COVID-19 CE-IVD Int. SW
03 March 2021
IVDs, SARS-CoV-2 PCR test
Model: 100095578 (v1.3); 100095575 (v2.3)
MHRA reference: 2021/003/003/701/025