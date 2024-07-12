Field Safety Notices: 1 to 5 July 2024
List of Field Safety Notices from 1 to 5 July 2024.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
bioMérieux: BIOFIRE FILMARRAY Gastrointestinal (GI) Panel
03 July 2024
Multiple gastrointestinal pathogen nucleic acid IV
Model: RFIT-ASY-0116 (GI, 30-pack) ; RFIT-ASY-0104 (GI, 6-pack)
MHRA reference: 31017681
Boston Scientific: Vercise Genus Implantable Pulse Generator System
03 July 2024
Deep brain electrical stimulation system
Model: DB-1216 and DB-1232
MHRA reference: 31048718
Dedalus: MedChart
21 June 2024
MHRA reference: 31050696
HYPHEN BioMed: PT-Phen LRT
14 June 2024
Prothrombin time (PT) IVD, kit, clotting
MHRA reference: 31101702
Medtronic: Puritan Bennett 520/560 Ventilator
FA1380
Portable electric ventilator
MHRA reference: 30984100
Philips: IntelliVue MX400-550 Patient Monitors
25 June 2024
Model: 866060, 866062, 866064, 866066
MHRA reference: 31038119
werfen: Panocell-10, Ficin-Treated
25 June 2024
MHRA reference: 31005189
Zhejiang Innuovo Rehabilitation Devices: Innuovo（Power Wheelchair）
30 April 2024
Model: N5909
MHRA reference: 30963270