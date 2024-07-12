Field Safety Notices: 1 to 5 July 2024

List of Field Safety Notices from 1 to 5 July 2024.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
12 July 2024
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
9 July 2024

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

bioMérieux: BIOFIRE FILMARRAY Gastrointestinal (GI) Panel 

03 July 2024

Multiple gastrointestinal pathogen nucleic acid IV  

Model: RFIT-ASY-0116 (GI, 30-pack) ; RFIT-ASY-0104 (GI, 6-pack) 

MHRA reference: 31017681   

Boston Scientific: Vercise Genus Implantable Pulse Generator System 

03 July 2024

Deep brain electrical stimulation system 

Model: DB-1216 and DB-1232

MHRA reference: 31048718    

Dedalus: MedChart  

21 June 2024

MHRA reference: 31050696    

HYPHEN BioMed: PT-Phen LRT

14 June 2024

Prothrombin time (PT) IVD, kit, clotting  

MHRA reference: 31101702    

Medtronic: Puritan Bennett 520/560 Ventilator  

FA1380

Portable electric ventilator  

MHRA reference: 30984100    

Philips: IntelliVue MX400-550 Patient Monitors  

25 June 2024

Model: 866060, 866062, 866064, 866066  

MHRA reference: 31038119    

werfen: Panocell-10, Ficin-Treated   

25 June 2024

MHRA reference: 31005189    

Zhejiang Innuovo Rehabilitation Devices: Innuovo（Power Wheelchair）

30 April 2024

Model: N5909  

MHRA reference: 30963270

Updates to this page

Published 12 July 2024