Field Safety Notices: 1 to 5 April 2024

List of Field Safety Notices from 1 to 5 April 2024

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
9 April 2024
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
9 April 2024

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Abbott: Aveir VR Leadless Pacemaker 

April 2024

Intracardiac pacemaker 

Model: LSP112V 

MHRA reference: 29240940    

Cook: EchoTip Ultra Endoscopic Ultrasound Needle 

01 April 2024

Model: ECHO-19 

MHRA reference: 29239345 FSN    

MHRA reference: 29239345 Reply form

Green Power: Rechargeable lithium battery pack 

March 2024

MHRA reference: 29242630     

KARL STORZ: 8694 - LASER Application Instrument, 23 cm, 461000 - LEUNIG-GREVERS LASER Application

26 March 2024

Rigid endoscope working guide 

MHRA reference: 29228773    

Leica Microsystems: M530 OHX, PROvido, Proveo 8

01 September 2023

microscope, surgical, general purpose 

MHRA reference: 29233321    

Medtronic: HVAD Pump Implant Kit 

04 April 2024

MHRA reference: 29243508    

natus: BRAIN QUICK SOFTWARE

20 March 2024

MHRA reference: 29231548     

RaySearch Laboratories: RayStation

28 March 2024

Various Radiotherapy Instruments – Software

Model: 7-2024A including some service packs 

MHRA reference: 29225345    

Smiths Medical: Cardinal Health Branded Monoject Syringe 

08 April 2024 

Bedside infusion pump, single-channel 

MHRA reference: 29242780    

Swemac: Motec Wrist Radius Hemi Prosthesis 

TIC02537

Partial wrist radius prosthesis 

MHRA reference: 29244802

