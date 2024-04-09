Field Safety Notices: 1 to 5 April 2024
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
Abbott: Aveir VR Leadless Pacemaker
April 2024
Intracardiac pacemaker
Model: LSP112V
MHRA reference: 29240940
Cook: EchoTip Ultra Endoscopic Ultrasound Needle
01 April 2024
Model: ECHO-19
MHRA reference: 29239345 FSN
MHRA reference: 29239345 Reply form
Green Power: Rechargeable lithium battery pack
March 2024
MHRA reference: 29242630
KARL STORZ: 8694 - LASER Application Instrument, 23 cm, 461000 - LEUNIG-GREVERS LASER Application
26 March 2024
Rigid endoscope working guide
MHRA reference: 29228773
Leica Microsystems: M530 OHX, PROvido, Proveo 8
01 September 2023
microscope, surgical, general purpose
MHRA reference: 29233321
Medtronic: HVAD Pump Implant Kit
04 April 2024
MHRA reference: 29243508
natus: BRAIN QUICK SOFTWARE
20 March 2024
MHRA reference: 29231548
RaySearch Laboratories: RayStation
28 March 2024
Various Radiotherapy Instruments – Software
Model: 7-2024A including some service packs
MHRA reference: 29225345
Smiths Medical: Cardinal Health Branded Monoject Syringe
08 April 2024
Bedside infusion pump, single-channel
MHRA reference: 29242780
Swemac: Motec Wrist Radius Hemi Prosthesis
TIC02537
Partial wrist radius prosthesis
MHRA reference: 29244802