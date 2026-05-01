Field Safety Notices: 1 May 2026

List of Field Safety Notices for 1 May 2026.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
1 May 2026
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
1 May 2026

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Kimal PLC: Namic White Star Handle Manifolds included in Medline’s Namic Systems (UPDATED FSN)

01 May 2026

Kimal Ref: GLB101838 – Issue 2

Kimal Procedure packs

Model: Namic White Star Handle Manifolds

MHRA reference: 39391570   2026/004/017/601/053

Kimal PLC: Angiograph Control Syringe with Rotating Adaptor (RA) fitting in Kimal Procedure Pack (UPDATED FSN)

01 May 2026

Kimal Ref: GLB101836 – Issue 3

Kimal Procedure packs

Model: Angiograph Control Syringe with Rotating Adaptor (RA)

MHRA reference: 39392623   2026/004/017/601/048

Updates to this page

Published 1 May 2026
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