Field Safety Notices: 1 May 2026
List of Field Safety Notices for 1 May 2026.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
Kimal PLC: Namic White Star Handle Manifolds included in Medline’s Namic Systems (UPDATED FSN)
01 May 2026
Kimal Ref: GLB101838 – Issue 2
Kimal Procedure packs
Model: Namic White Star Handle Manifolds
MHRA reference: 39391570 2026/004/017/601/053
Kimal PLC: Angiograph Control Syringe with Rotating Adaptor (RA) fitting in Kimal Procedure Pack (UPDATED FSN)
01 May 2026
Kimal Ref: GLB101836 – Issue 3
Kimal Procedure packs
Model: Angiograph Control Syringe with Rotating Adaptor (RA)
MHRA reference: 39392623 2026/004/017/601/048