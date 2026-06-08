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Field Safety Notices: 1-5 June 2026

List of Field Safety Notices for 1-5 June 2026

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
8 June 2026
Message type:
Field safety notice
Medical specialty:
Pharmacy
Issued:
8 June 2026

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

Berchtold: CHROMOPHARE

May 2026

Model: CH00000001

MHRA reference: 39726957 2026/005/019/601/140

Bolton Medical: RelayPro Thoracic Stent-Graft System (NBS)

FSN2026-002

Thoracic aorta stent-graft

Model: 28-N4-XX-XXX-XXS

MHRA reference: 39747013 2026/004/030/601/065

EKF-diagnostic: Chip Sensor Lactate, Type II

18 May 2026

Model: 5206-3029

MHRA reference: 39747062 2026/005/019/601/146

ELLA-CS: SX-ELLA Stent Danis (Danis stent)

07 May 2026

Polymer-metal oesophageal stent

MHRA reference: 39739448 2026/004/029/601/071

Fresenius: Sleep Safe Harmony

28 May 2026

Model: M206001

MHRA reference: 39726683 2026/006/003/601/068

Ivor Shaw Limited t/a Pennine Healthcare: B.Braun Procedure Packs (Various)

03 June 2026

MHRA reference: 39724814 2026/006/003/601/124

Löwenstein: LEONI 4

June 2026

Model: 0730000

MHRA reference: 39730687 2026/006/003/601/076

Löwenstein: elisa 300, elisa 500, elisa 600, elisa 800 (VIT)

May 2026

Critical Care Ventilator

MHRA reference: 39702007

Medtronic: DLP One-Piece Pediatric Arterial Cannulae

June 2026 FA1567

Cardiopulmonary bypass/extracorporeal membrane

MHRA reference: 39745334 2026/005/019/601/065

Medtronic: Harmony

May 2026 FA1565

Model: HARMONY-DCS

MHRA reference: 39694372 2026/005/021/601/068

PolyNovo Biomaterials: NovoSorb BTM (Biodegradable Temporising Matrix)

26 May 2026

Synthetic wound matrix dressing

Model: BTM-0505

MHRA reference: 39707677 2026/004/001/601/170

Stryker: INZONE DETACHMENT SYSTEM

April 2026

MHRA reference: 39728922 2026/004/016/601/040

Updates to this page

Published 8 June 2026
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