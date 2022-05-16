Field Safety Notices: 09 to 13 May 2022

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

BioMérieux: VITEK 2 System

28 April 2022

IVDs, bacteriology

MHRA reference: 2022/005/012/611/002

DiaSys Diagnostic Systems: HDL-c direct FS

27 April 2022

IVDs, clinical chemistry

MHRA reference: 2022/005/012/593/002

Molnlycke Health Care: Procedure Trays

12 April 2022

Surgical devices, non-powered

MHRA reference: 2022/005/012/291/001

Oxehealth: Vital Signs

05 April 2022

Software as a medical device

Model: Vital Signs 1

MHRA reference: 2022/003/024/291/001

Smiths Medical: Medfusion 3500 and 4000 Syringe Infusion Pumps

27 April 2022

Electrically powered infusion pump

Model: See FSN -Table 1 - Affected products, models, versions

MHRA reference: 2022/003/030/291/001