Field Safety Notices: 09-13 February 2026

Armstrong Medical: Ventilator Circuit (Update)

03 February 2026

Ventilator breathing circuit, single-use

Model: AMVC1792-070

MHRA reference: 38455421

Armstrong Medical: Ventilator Circuit

29 January 2026

Ventilator breathing circuit, single-use

MHRA reference: 38469533 2026/001/030/601/060

BURGEON: NOVUMA

10 February 2026

Polyethylene tissue reconstructive material

MHRA reference: 38482792 2026/002/011/601/033

Exactech: Ergo Impactor Handle

22 January 2026

MHRA reference: 38301731 2026/001/026/601/079

GE Medical Systems: OMNI Legend PET/CT

REF 40912

MHRA reference: 38486019 2026/001/020/601/113

Optimed: Tentos 4F

19 December 2025

MHRA reference: 38473763 2026/002/009/601/046

Siemens: IMMULITE 2000 EPO, IMMULITE EPO Control Module

February 2026

Erythropoietin (EPO) IVD, kit, chemiluminescent immunoassay and Erythropoietin (EPO) IVD, control

MHRA reference: 38469063 2026/001/029/601/117

