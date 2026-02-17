Field Safety Notices: 09-13 February 2026
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Armstrong Medical: Ventilator Circuit (Update)
03 February 2026
Ventilator breathing circuit, single-use
Model: AMVC1792-070
MHRA reference: 38455421
Armstrong Medical: Ventilator Circuit
29 January 2026
Ventilator breathing circuit, single-use
MHRA reference: 38469533 2026/001/030/601/060
BURGEON: NOVUMA
10 February 2026
Polyethylene tissue reconstructive material
MHRA reference: 38482792 2026/002/011/601/033
Exactech: Ergo Impactor Handle
22 January 2026
MHRA reference: 38301731 2026/001/026/601/079
GE Medical Systems: OMNI Legend PET/CT
REF 40912
MHRA reference: 38486019 2026/001/020/601/113
Optimed: Tentos 4F
19 December 2025
MHRA reference: 38473763 2026/002/009/601/046
Siemens: IMMULITE 2000 EPO, IMMULITE EPO Control Module
February 2026
Erythropoietin (EPO) IVD, kit, chemiluminescent immunoassay and Erythropoietin (EPO) IVD, control
MHRA reference: 38469063 2026/001/029/601/117