Field Safety Notices: 07 December to 11 December 2020

26 November 2020

IVDs, clinical chemistry

Model: Not applicable

MHRA reference: 2020/009/016/601/001

Becton Dickinson: BD Regional Block Needle

09 December 2020

Injection devices

MHRA reference: 2020/012/004/291/006

GE: Carestation 600 Series

07 December 2020

Anaesthetic machines & monitors

MHRA reference: 2020/012/007/291/005

GS Elektromed: corpuls3

01 December 2020

Defibrillators, non implantable

Model: 04301

MHRA reference: 2020/012/010/487/007

Hamilton Medical: HAMILTON-H900 Humidifier

04 December 2020

Humidifiers

MHRA reference: 2020/012/007/487/003

Helena BioSciences: K-ACT Actalyke Clotting Test Tubes

20 November 2020

Coagulation

MHRA reference: 2020/011/023/487/003

IM Med: iM CleanStage Two

01 December 2020

Disinfectants for medical devices

Model: 110205

MHRA reference: 2020/012/009/601/004

MAR-MED: Tourni-Cot Universal

04 December 2020 Surgical equipment, tourniquets Model: Tourni-Cot Universal - TCU - 6001 MHRA reference: 2020/012/007/291/002

Medtronic: CareLinkTM Software; Medtronic CareLink® Personal Therapy Management Software for Diabetes

December 2020

Software as a medical device (SaMD)

MHRA reference: 2020/012/009/487/008

Siemens Healthcare: Atellica IM 1300/1600 and CH 930 Analyzers

November 2020

IVDs, clinical chemistry

MHRA reference: 2020/012/009/601/007

SIS MEDICAL: OPN NC PTCA Dilatation Catheter

October 2020

Vascular cannula and catheters

MHRA reference: 2020/011/006/601/004

Smiths Medical: Portex Loss Of Resistance Device

03 December 2020

Injection devices

Model: 100/398/000

MHRA reference: 2020/012/007/291/003