Field Safety Notices: 04 to 08 October 2021

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

3M Deutschland: Lingual Retainer Wire

01 October 2021

Dental Appliances / Instruments

MHRA reference: 2021/010/004/487/010

Abbott: ARCHITECT i1000SR, i2000SR, i2000, c4000, c8000 and c16000

29 September 2021

IVDs, clinical chemistry

MHRA reference: 2021/010/004/487/011

bioMérieux UK: MYLA SOFTWARE

28 September 2021

IVDs, blood transfusion

MHRA reference: 2021/010/001/579/018

Carl Zeiss Meditec: AT LISA tri 839MP 24.0D

30 September 2021

Intraocular lenses and accessories

MHRA reference: 2021/010/007/291/001

Carl Zeiss Meditec: CT ASPHINA 409MP 19.0D

27 August 2021

Intraocular lenses and accessories

MHRA reference: 2021/010/006/579/001

Incus Surgical: Incus

September 2021

Orthopaedic surgical instruments - insertion/extraction tools

Model: Charnley Pin Retractor

MHRA reference: 2020/009/024/701/020

LeMaitre Vascular: LifeSpan ePTFE Vascular Graft

05 October 2021

Implants, non active, peripheral vascular stents

MHRA reference: 2021/010/004/487/015

Medtronic: Emprint Ablation Catheter Antenna Kit

September 2021

Therapy tissue ablation

Model: CA108L1

MHRA reference: 2021/010/001/579/017

Summit Medical: HiVac MultiMix

05 October 2021

Bone cement and tools

Model: T100

MHRA reference: 2021/010/006/579/002