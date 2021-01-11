Field Safety Notices: 04 to 08 January 2021

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it. MHRA publishes the following for information only. If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website.

Baxter: Artis, Evosys, Integra, Innova

27 November 2020

Dialysis, haemodialysis

Model: ARTIS 230V 110635, EVOSYS 230V 110648 ARTIS AFBK 114389, ARTIS 230 PHYSIO 115323 ARTIS 230 PHYSIO LP 115324, ARTIS AFBK PHYSIO 115326 ARTIS 230V LP 115401, ARTIS 230V PHYSIO I 115962 ARTIS 230V PHYSIO II 955412, ARTIS 230V PHYSIO II LP 115964 ARTIS AFBK PHYSIO II 115966, ARTIS 230V PYSIO PLUS 955680 ARTIS 230 PHYSIO PLUS LP 955681, ARTIS AFBK PHYSIO PLUS 955683 INNOVA 230V DIACARD 101323, INNOVA 230 106911 INTEGRA EU/HDF AP 100319, INTEGRA EU/AP 103450 INTEGRA EU/DIACARD 101324, INTEGRA 106910

MHRA reference: 2020/011/026/291/003

Baxter: Cartridge Single Needle, Artiset HD DNL HC, Artiset Prepost, Cartridge with Hemoscan, Artiset HD SN HC, Cartridge Extended Patient Lines, Cartridge Ext/ Patient Lines + Infusion, Cartridge Standard, Cartridge Low Weight, Cartridge Low Weight Low Volume, Physioset HD DNL HC, Physioset Prepost

08 January 2021

Dialysis, blood lines

MHRA reference: 2021/001/007/487/002

Carl Zeiss Meditec: Zeiss

FSCA 2020-007

Ophthalmology equipment

Model: IOL Master 700

MHRA reference: 2020/012/007/601/002

Ellex Medical Pty: Tango, Solo, Super Q, Ultra Q

03 April 2020

Therapy, Lasers

Model: LT5106-T/S,LQP3106,LQP3106-U

MHRA reference: 2020/004/015/601/002

GE Medical Systems: Discovery NM 630, Optima NM/CT 640, Discovery NM/CT 670 DR, Discovery NM/CT 670 Pro, Discovery NM/CT 670 ES, NM 830, NM 830 DoD, NM/CT 850, NM/CT 860, NM/CT 870 CZT, NM/CT 870 DR

04 January 2021

SPECT-ct

MHRA reference: 2021/001/004/291/003

Leica Biosystems: Novocastra™ Liquid Mouse Monoclonal Antibody N-Cadherin

14 December 2020

Novocastra™ liquid mouse monoclonal antibody n-cadherin

MHRA reference: 2020/012/014/601/007

Microbiologics: KWIK-STIK-LYFO-DISK™ 0894 Microsporum canis /5249P

December 2020

IVDs, bacteriology

Model: Microsporum canis derived from ATCC® 36299™

MHRA reference: 2021/001/004/291/001

Schiller: Tempus LS

25 November 2020

Defibrillators, non Implantable

Model: 1A.702100

MHRA reference: 2021/001/004/291/002

Terumo BCT: Spectra Optia Apheresis System

December 2020

Apheresis

MHRA reference: 2021/001/007/487/001