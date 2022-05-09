Field Safety Notices: 02 to 06 May 2022
Summary List of field safety notices (FSNs) from medical device manufacturers from 02 to 06 May 2022
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website.
B Braun: COREHIP PRIMARY
17 March 2022
Orthopaedic surgical instruments - insertion/extraction tools
Model: NT1136R; NT1137R; NT1107R
MHRA reference: 2022/003/018/601/006
BioIntegral Surgical: No-React(R)
13 April 2022
Implants, nonactive, cardiovascular heart valves
Model: NRAC, NRPC, NRA, NRM, NRIP
MHRA reference: 2022/004/021/291/004