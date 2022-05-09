Field Safety Notices: 02 to 06 May 2022

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website.

B Braun: COREHIP PRIMARY

17 March 2022

Orthopaedic surgical instruments - insertion/extraction tools

Model: NT1136R; NT1137R; NT1107R

MHRA reference: 2022/003/018/601/006

BioIntegral Surgical: No-React(R)

13 April 2022

Implants, nonactive, cardiovascular heart valves

Model: NRAC, NRPC, NRA, NRM, NRIP

MHRA reference: 2022/004/021/291/004