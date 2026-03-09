Field Safety Notices: 02 to 06 March 2026
List of Field Safety Notices from 2 March to 6 March 2026.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
ArjoHuntleigh: Tenor
February 2026
Lifts and transfers
Model: KHA10xx-xx
MHRA reference: 38698629 2026/002/026/601/035
BD: Kiestra ReadA
17th February 2026
Microbial incubator/imaging system IVD
MHRA reference: 38698628 2026/002/011/601/147
Cook: Approach CTO-12 Micro Wire Guide,Blue Rhino G2-Multi Percutaneous Tracheostomy Introducer Set, Cook Staged Extubation Set, NCompass Nitinol Stone Extractor, Spectrum Central Venous Catheter Set, Wayne Pneumothorax Set
05 March 2026
MHRA reference: 38698808 2026/003/003/601/153
Löwenstein: Lifetherm 2003
26 February 2026
Infant warming bed
Model: 0216002hul300
MHRA reference: 38725626
OXOID: Microbact 12L Kit 20 Tests
27 February 2026
MHRA reference: 38695791 2026/003/003/601/108