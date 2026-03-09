Field Safety Notices: 02 to 06 March 2026

List of Field Safety Notices from 2 March to 6 March 2026.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
9 March 2026
Message type:
Field safety notice
Issued:
2 March 2026

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

ArjoHuntleigh: Tenor

February 2026

Lifts and transfers

Model: KHA10xx-xx

MHRA reference: 38698629 2026/002/026/601/035

BD: Kiestra ReadA

17th February 2026

Microbial incubator/imaging system IVD

MHRA reference: 38698628 2026/002/011/601/147

Cook: Approach CTO-12 Micro Wire Guide,Blue Rhino G2-Multi Percutaneous Tracheostomy Introducer Set, Cook Staged Extubation Set, NCompass Nitinol Stone Extractor, Spectrum Central Venous Catheter Set, Wayne Pneumothorax Set

05 March 2026

MHRA reference: 38698808 2026/003/003/601/153

Löwenstein: Lifetherm 2003

26 February 2026

Infant warming bed

Model: 0216002hul300

MHRA reference: 38725626

OXOID: Microbact 12L Kit 20 Tests

27 February 2026

MHRA reference: 38695791 2026/003/003/601/108

Updates to this page

Published 9 March 2026
Contents