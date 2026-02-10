Field Safety Notices: 02-06 February 2026

10 February 2026
Actim: PROM 1ngeni Test

12 January 2026

Insulin-like growth factor binding protein 1 IVD

MHRA reference: 38399642 2026/002/004/601/183

Armstrong Medical: Ventilator Circuit

28 January 2026

Ventilator breathing circuit, single-use

Model: AMVC1792-070

MHRA reference: 38371854

BD: Alaris Plus and Alaris neXus Syringe Pumps

03 February 2026

Syringe pump

MHRA reference: 38425201 2026/001/014/601/076

Corin: Trinity Acetabular System

19 January 2026

Acetabular Shell

Model: 321.03.350, 3.1.02.346

MHRA reference: 38364994 2026/001/014/601/033

Elekta: Leksell Gamma Knife

February 2026

MEDICAL EQUIPMENT AND RELATED ACCESSORIES AND MATE

MHRA reference: 38426035 2026/002/005/601/090

Philips: CT systems

06 January 2026

Full-body CT system

Model: 728306, 728307, 729332, 728333, 728334, 728340, 728344 728343

MHRA reference: 38443366 2026/001/008/601/053

RAUMEDIC: NEUROVENT-P

02 February 2026

Intracerebral sensor catheter, short-term  

MHRA reference: 38373121 2026/002/002/601/055

