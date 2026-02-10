Field Safety Notices: 02-06 February 2026
List of Field Safety Notices: 02-06 February 2026
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Actim: PROM 1ngeni Test
12 January 2026
Insulin-like growth factor binding protein 1 IVD
MHRA reference: 38399642 2026/002/004/601/183
Armstrong Medical: Ventilator Circuit
28 January 2026
Ventilator breathing circuit, single-use
Model: AMVC1792-070
MHRA reference: 38371854
BD: Alaris Plus and Alaris neXus Syringe Pumps
03 February 2026
Syringe pump
MHRA reference: 38425201 2026/001/014/601/076
Corin: Trinity Acetabular System
19 January 2026
Acetabular Shell
Model: 321.03.350, 3.1.02.346
MHRA reference: 38364994 2026/001/014/601/033
Elekta: Leksell Gamma Knife
February 2026
MEDICAL EQUIPMENT AND RELATED ACCESSORIES AND MATE
MHRA reference: 38426035 2026/002/005/601/090
Philips: CT systems
06 January 2026
Full-body CT system
Model: 728306, 728307, 729332, 728333, 728334, 728340, 728344 728343
MHRA reference: 38443366 2026/001/008/601/053
RAUMEDIC: NEUROVENT-P
02 February 2026
Intracerebral sensor catheter, short-term
MHRA reference: 38373121 2026/002/002/601/055