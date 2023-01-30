Field safety notice (FSN) 23 to 27 January 2023
Field Safety Notices (FSNs) from 23 to 27 January 2023
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
B Braun: Original Perfusor Line
16 January 2023
MHRA reference: 5028734
Baxter: EVO IQ Large Volumetric Pump
13 January 2023
Model: ELVP001UKI
MHRA reference: 5025139
BD: Cover and Cover Plus Vascular Covered Stent
10 January 2023
MHRA reference: 5017034
Bridge to Life: Carnamedica Belzer UW Cold Storage Solution, 1L and 2L size and Belzer UW Machine Perfusion Solution
26 January 2023
MHRA reference: 5035632
Diagenode Diagnostics: Panther Fusion EBV Quant assay
11 January 2023
MHRA reference: 5026780
Draeger: SafeStar 55
January 2023
Model: MP01790
MHRA reference: 5025176
Medtronic: Parietex Composite Mesh Polyester with Absorbable
January 2023
Model: PC02H3
MHRA reference: 5035650
Serosep: EntericBio Viral Panel 3
24 January 2023
MHRA reference: 5033643
Vascular Solutions: Turnpike LP Catheter; Turnpike Catheter
December 2022
MHRA reference: 4643963
Vascular Solutions: Expro Elite Snare
HRA00089
MHRA reference: 4643964