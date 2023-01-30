Field safety notice (FSN) 23 to 27 January 2023

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

View a list of FSNs published since January 2020

View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website

B Braun: Original Perfusor Line

16 January 2023

MHRA reference: 5028734

Baxter: EVO IQ Large Volumetric Pump

13 January 2023

Model: ELVP001UKI

MHRA reference: 5025139

BD: Cover and Cover Plus Vascular Covered Stent

10 January 2023

MHRA reference: 5017034

Bridge to Life: Carnamedica Belzer UW Cold Storage Solution, 1L and 2L size and Belzer UW Machine Perfusion Solution

26 January 2023

MHRA reference: 5035632

Diagenode Diagnostics: Panther Fusion EBV Quant assay

11 January 2023

MHRA reference: 5026780

Draeger: SafeStar 55

January 2023

Model: MP01790

MHRA reference: 5025176

Medtronic: Parietex Composite Mesh Polyester with Absorbable

January 2023

Model: PC02H3

MHRA reference: 5035650

Serosep: EntericBio Viral Panel 3

24 January 2023

MHRA reference: 5033643

Vascular Solutions: Turnpike LP Catheter; Turnpike Catheter

December 2022

MHRA reference: 4643963

Vascular Solutions: Expro Elite Snare

HRA00089

MHRA reference: 4643964