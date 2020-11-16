Field Safety Notice: 9 to 13 November 2020

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it. MHRA publishes the following for information only. If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

ALCIS: ALBAFLEX dental arch

2 November 2020

Dental appliances / instruments

Model: 2099-AN

MHRA reference: 2020/011/009/487/001

Becton Dickinson: Alaris™ GP and GP Guardrails, Alaris™ neXus GP

10 November 2020

Infusion systems

MHRA reference: 2020/011/006/291/001

Cardinal Health: Protexis Latex Micro Surgical Gloves

October 2020

Gloves, surgical & examination

MHRA reference: 2020/010/023/701/006

GE Healthcare: 2030360-001

ECG

MHRA reference: 2020/011/012/487/004

Kunshan Aoshida Electric Technology: Freedom Chair

2 September 2020

Wheelchairs, powered

Model: A06L

MHRA reference: 2020/004/017/601/007

Microbiologics: KWIK-STIK™ 2or6 Pack 01145 /QC Sets & Panels 5226P

05 October 2020

IVDs, bacteriology

Model: Catalog 01145P Klebsiella pneumoniae derived from NCTC

MHRA reference: 2020/011/005/291/001

Philips: Philips-EPIQ and Affiniti Ultrasound system

27 October 2020

Ultrasound, imaging

Model: EPIQ 5G, EPIC 5C, EPIQ 5W, EPIQ 7G, EPIC 7C, EPIQ 7W, EPIQ CVx Affiniti 30, Affiniti 50 and Affiniti 70

Software versions affected worldwide: 1.0.x, 1.1.x, 1.2.x, 1.3.x, 1.4.x, 1.5.x, 1.7.x, 1.8.x, 2.0.x, 3.0.x, 4.0.x, 5.0, 5.0.1.

Software versions affected China only: 1.0.x, 1.1.x, 1.2.x, 1.3.x, 1.4.x, 1.5.x, 1.7.x, 1.8.x, 1.9.x, 2.1.x.

MHRA reference: 2020/011/005/291/005

SD Biosensor: Total 7 products including SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test

09 November 2020

IVDs, SARS-CoV-2 PCR Test

MHRA reference: 2020/011/009/601/006

Stereotaxis: Niobe ES

28 October 2020

Surgical navigation system and accessories

Model: 3.2

MHRA reference: 2020/010/013/701/008

Stryker: Mako Integrated Cutting System (MICS)

5 November 2020

Surgical power tools

MHRA reference: 2020/011/004/291/001

Wallac: Screening Center

06 November 2020

IVDs, clinical chemistry

MHRA reference: 2020/010/030/291/002

Welch Allyn: ELI 380 Resting Electrocardiograph

ECG

Model: ELI380-XYYZZ

MHRA reference: 2020/011/012/487/002