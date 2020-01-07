Field Safety Notice: 30 December 2019 to 3 January 2020
List of field safety notices (FSNs) from medical device manufacturers from 30 December 2019 to 3 January 2020.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
GE: Centricity Universal Viewer 6.0 software
FMI 85454
Radiology information systems
MHRA reference: 2019/012/024/701/006
Mazor Robotics: Mazor X System
December 2019
Surgical navigation system and accessories
Model: ASM0214-02
MHRA reference: 2019/012/006/291/007
Philips Medical Systems: OmniDiagnost Eleva, MultiDiagnost Eleva with Flat Detector, Integris CV, Allura
20 December 2019
X Ray, fluoroscopy systems
Model: 708027, 708032, 708034, 708036, 708037, 708038, 722001, 722003, 722005, 722006, 722008,722010, 722011, 722012, 722013, 722014, 722015, 722020, 722023, 722026, 722027, 722028, 722029, 722030, 722031, 722035, 722038, 722039, 722058 and 722400
MHRA reference: 2019/012/024/487/002