Field Safety Notice: 30 December 2019 to 3 January 2020

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

View the latest FSNs

GE: Centricity Universal Viewer 6.0 software

FMI 85454

Radiology information systems

MHRA reference: 2019/012/024/701/006

Mazor Robotics: Mazor X System

December 2019

Surgical navigation system and accessories

Model: ASM0214-02

MHRA reference: 2019/012/006/291/007

Philips Medical Systems: OmniDiagnost Eleva, MultiDiagnost Eleva with Flat Detector, Integris CV, Allura

20 December 2019

X Ray, fluoroscopy systems

Model: 708027, 708032, 708034, 708036, 708037, 708038, 722001, 722003, 722005, 722006, 722008,722010, 722011, 722012, 722013, 722014, 722015, 722020, 722023, 722026, 722027, 722028, 722029, 722030, 722031, 722035, 722038, 722039, 722058 and 722400

MHRA reference: 2019/012/024/487/002