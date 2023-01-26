Field Safety Notice: 26 January 2023
Field Safety Notices (FSNs) from 26 January 2023.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
NIDEK: Preloaded EyeCee One IOLs
26 January 2023
MHRA reference: 2023/001/025/466/001