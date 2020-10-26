Field Safety Notice: 19 to 23 October

Overview

3M Health Care: 3M™ Red Dot™ Monitoring Electrode (two variants)

09 October 2020

ECG

MHRA reference: 2020/010/019/487/001

Arjo: Citadel Plus Bariatric Bed Frame System

10 September 2020

Beds and accessories

Model: FXX21A4A4AKFBB, FXX21A4D3AMFBA, FXX21C4B1AAABB, FXX21C4B4ABQBA, FXX21A4C4ACGBB, FXX21A4A1ABUBA, FXX21A6C2ABPBB, FXX21C4B1AAABA, FX811B3B4AMABB, FXX21C4D4AKBBB, FX611A2B2ALVBB

MHRA reference: 2020/007/013/601/002

B Braun: ACTREEN

13 October 2020

Urinary catheters and accessories

Model: 226314E 227416E 228012E 228316E 238112E 239012E 239010E

MHRA reference: 2020/010/013/601/002

Biomet (Zimmer): Scope Procedure Kit with RGX Taper Cap

13 October 2020

Surgical devices, non-powered

Model: ONPOINT SCOPE PROCEDURE KIT - 24-3050; ONPOINT SCOPE PROCEDURE KIT-EU - 24-3055; ARTHROSIMPLICITY KIT EU - 24-4055

MHRA reference: 2020/010/015/487/006

Jenx: Dreama Slim Support Pads

23 September 2020

Supportive seating

Model: DM36

MHRA reference: 2020/009/029/601/001

Maquet - Getinge: Flow-i C20, Flow-i C30, Flow-i C40, Flow-c, Flow-e

2020-10-14

MX-8005

Anaesthetic machines & monitors

MHRA reference: 2020/010/020/291/001

Molnlycke Health Care: Mölnlycke® Procedure Trays & Single Packed Shielded Bladed Trocars

01 September 2020

Surgical devices, non-powered

MHRA reference: 2020/010/019/291/001

Omixon Biocomputing: Omixon HLA Twin CE

19 October 2020

IVDs, immunology

Model: SW1

MHRA reference: 2020/010/020/291/005

Respironics California – Philips: V60 ventilator, V60 Plus ventilator

October 2020

Lung ventilators

Model: V60 ventilator

MHRA reference: 2020/010/021/291/008

Siemens: Artis zee, Artis Q and Artis pheno

October 2020

X Ray, fluoroscopy systems

MHRA reference: 2020/010/021/601/007

Signus Medizintechnik: RABEA PEEK

09 October 2020

Spinal implants

Model: Cervical Cage angled 4x12x14mm 5°

MHRA reference: 2020/010/021/601/009

Steripack: Syringe 10 ml with 0,9% sodium chloride

23 October 2020 (An update to FSN 22-26 June 2020)

Vascular cannula/catheter accessories

MHRA reference: 2020/010/012/487/018

Teleflex: Lasertube (Rubber) Laser resistant tracheal tube, cuffed; Endotracheal tube for laser surgery

15 October 2020

Airway devices

MHRA reference: 2020/010/022/291/005