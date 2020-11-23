Field Safety Notice: 16 to 20 November 2020

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Abbott: ARCHITECT Active-B12 (Holotranscobalamin) Reagent (LN 3P24-28/-38), ARCHITECT Active-B12 (Holotranscobalamin) Calibrators (LN 3P24-11), ARCHITECT Active-B12 (Holotranscobalamin) Controls (LN 3P24-02)

12 November 2020

IVDs, clinical chemistry

MHRA reference: 2020/011/013/291/004

Arjo: Arjo Flat Dynamic Positioning System (DPS)

FSN-MAG-2020-03

Hoists and slings

Model: BA1030-xx, LCA80563-xx, LCA81695-xx, KTX01440.xx, LBX05420-xx and LBX1033-xx, KTS0010

MHRA reference: 2020/010/007/601/003

Becton Dickinson: AlarisTM GW and GW 800 Volumetric Pumps

17 November 2020

Infusion systems

MHRA reference: 2020/011/016/291/001

Beijing Aeonmed: Ventilator

09 October 2020

Lung ventilators

MHRA reference: 2020/008/028/701/023

Beijing Aeonmed: Ventilator

13 November 2020

Lung ventilators Model: VG70

MHRA reference: 2020/011/017/291/002

Bionote: NowCheck COVID-19 Ag Test

28 October 2020

IVDs, SARS-CoV-2 PCR Test

MHRA reference: 2020/011/016/601/004

EKOS Corp - Boston Scientific: EKOS Control System 4.0

92605381-FA Ultrasound, imaging

MHRA reference: 2020/011/018/291/006

Galt Medical Corporation: Centeze® /Centesis Catheter

16 November 2020

Wound drains

MHRA reference: 2020/011/017/701/047

Hain Lifesciences: GXT NA Extraction Kit VER 1.0

GXT_NA_2020-11 IVDs, viral microbiology

MHRA reference: 2020/011/012/291/008

Leica Biosystems: NCL-L-vWF

16 November 2020

IVDs, blood transfusion

MHRA reference: 2020/011/018/601/008

Maquet (Getinge): HLS Set Advanced 5.0 or 7.0, HIT Set Advanced 7.0

FSCA-2020-10-30 Infusion & transfusion, heart lung circuits

Model: 70104.7753; 70104.9134; 70104.8127; 70106.4847; 70106.4848; 70105.2794; 70105.2797

MHRA reference: 2020/011/009/291/005

Randox Laboratories: Magnesium (Mg), Xylidyl Blue, Colorimetric Method

4 November 2020

IVDs, clinical chemistry

MHRA reference: 2020/011/006/601/005

Roche: ONLINE TDM Vancomycin Gen.3 (VANC3), 100T, ONLINE TDM Vancomycin Gen.3 (VANC3), 200T, ONLINE TDM Gentamicin Gen.2 (GENT2), 100T, ONLINE TDM Phenytoin (PHNY2), 100T, ONLINE TDM Phenytoin (PHNY2), 200T, ONLINE TDM Theophylline (THEO2), 100T, ONLINE TDM Phenobarbital (PHNO2), 200T

November 2020

IVDs, clinical chemistry

MHRA reference: 2020/011/017/487/002

Siemens: ADVIA Atelllica CH Dimension Dimension Vista

November 2020

IVDs, clinical chemistry

Model: 10335869, 10361941, 10492319, 10335872, 10325776, 10335892, 10697575, 11097533, 11319121, 11097637, 11097621, 11097614, 11532568, 11097591, 10471520, 10444906, 10700444, 10445093

MHRA reference: 2020/011/013/601/001

SimplyMed: SMM500

12 October 2020

Walking aids, crutches

MHRA reference: 2020/001/007/401/003

Smith & Nephew: T-FIX RCG Sterile Drill

24 June 2020

Surgical power tools

Model: 014771

MHRA reference: 2020/007/022/291/008

Vivostat: Vivostat Disposables - single use devices

13 November 2020

Haemostatic agents

MHRA reference: 2020/011/013/291/003