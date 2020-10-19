Field Safety Notice: 12 to 16 October

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Aesculap - B Braun: EN NOVATE MIS REMOVAL KEY SHORT

30 September 2020

Orthopaedic surgical instruments - insertion/extraction tools

Model: SZ380R

MHRA reference: 2020/010/006/487/009

Biomet (Zimmer): Surgical devices, non-powered

13 October 2020

Surgical devices, non-powered

MHRA reference: 2020/010/014/291/001

B Braun: Redyrob® Transplus Closed Wounddr. System

05 October 2020

Wound drains

Model: 5526604

MHRA reference: 2020/010/007/601/008

CAIRE: Companion 1000® Liquid Oxygen Portable

16 July 2020

Therapy, oxygen & fitments

MHRA reference: 2020/009/010/701/023

Cantel: Innova E-Series Endoscope Reprocessor

14 October 2020

Cssd wash/clean/drying equipment

MHRA reference: 2020/010/015/291/006

Draeger: Infinity Acute Care System (M540)

October 2020

Monitors, patient

MHRA reference: 2020/010/015/291/002

Exactech: Equinoxe Platform Fracture Stem, 6.5mm

08 October 2020

Joint prosthesis, shoulder

MHRA reference: 2020/010/013/701/026

Exactech: Equinoxe Cage Glenoid, Posterior Augment, Medium

06 October 2020

Joint prosthesis, shoulder

MHRA reference: 2020/010/009/701/020

Geistlich Pharma: Geistlich Bio-Oss Pen

12 October 2020

Implants, dental

MHRA reference: 2020/010/009/487/016

HAAG-STREIT SURGICAL: Floor Stand FS 2-11 / FS 2-15 in combination with HS Hi-R NEO 900 / HS

Hi-R NEO 900A

01 October 2020

Surgical equipment, miscellaneous

Model: FS 2-11 / FS 2-15

MHRA reference: 2020/010/008/487/007

Luminex: VERIGENE Assay Products

14 October 2020

IVDs, bacteriology

MHRA reference: 2020/010/015/291/001

Medtronic: InterStim Percutaneous Extension

October 2020

Implants, active, leads, neuro

Model: 3560022, 3560030

MHRA reference: 2020/010/015/291/003

MicroPort Orthopedics: PROFEMUR(R) Ti Long/X-long Modular Necks

10 July 2020

Joint prosthesis, hip

MHRA reference: 2020/010/014/291/005

Novocure: Optune

07 October 2020

Therapy, electrotherapy

Model: TFH9100

MHRA reference: 2020/010/008/487/005

Renishaw Mayfield: neuro|mate stereotactic system

12 October 2020

Surgical navigation system and accessories

MHRA reference: 2020/010/012/601/003

Signus Medizintechnik: RABEA PEEK

09 October 2020

Spinal implants

Model: Cervical Cage angled 4x12x14mm 5°

MHRA reference: 2020/010/012/487/023

Steripack: Syringe 10 ml with 0,9% sodium chloride

09 October 2020

Vascular cannula/catheter accessories

MHRA reference: 2020/010/012/487/018

TORNIER: Inspyre™ Implant

23 September 2020

Joint prosthesis, shoulder

Model: Interpositional Shoulder Implant

MHRA reference: 2020/010/002/601/004