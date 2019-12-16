Field Safety Notice: 09 to 13 December 2019
List of field safety notices (FSNs) from medical device manufacturers from 09 to 13 December 2019.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
Abbott Diagnostics: NycoCard D-Dimer
10 December 2019
Coagulation
Model: 1116081, 1116082
MHRA reference: 2019/012/011/487/013
Bock: Practico alu Plus
29 November 2019
Beds and accessories
Model: 423
MHRA reference: 2019/012/011/487/014
Coris: IVDs, Bacteriology
10 December 2019
IVDs, bacteriology
MHRA reference: 2019/012/012/291/017
Foundation Medicine: Cell-Free DNA Collection Tube 2 Pack 16 x 100 mm
30 October 2019
IVDs, clinical chemistry
MHRA reference: 2019/012/009/701/037
Radiometer: AQT90 FLEX analyzer
November 2019
VDs, clinical chemistry
Model: 393-838
MHRA reference: 2019/010/030/701/028