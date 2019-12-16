Field Safety Notice: 09 to 13 December 2019

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

Abbott Diagnostics: NycoCard D-Dimer

10 December 2019

Coagulation

Model: 1116081, 1116082

MHRA reference: 2019/012/011/487/013

Bock: Practico alu Plus

29 November 2019

Beds and accessories

Model: 423

MHRA reference: 2019/012/011/487/014

Coris: IVDs, Bacteriology

10 December 2019

IVDs, bacteriology

MHRA reference: 2019/012/012/291/017

Foundation Medicine: Cell-Free DNA Collection Tube 2 Pack 16 x 100 mm

30 October 2019

IVDs, clinical chemistry

MHRA reference: 2019/012/009/701/037

Radiometer: AQT90 FLEX analyzer

November 2019

VDs, clinical chemistry

Model: 393-838

MHRA reference: 2019/010/030/701/028