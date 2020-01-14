Field Safety Notice: 06 to 10 January 2020
List of field safety notices (FSNs) from medical device manufacturers from 06 to 10 January 2020.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it. MHRA publishes the following for information only. If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Depuy Synthes: SPECIALIST® 2 DISTAL FEMORAL CUTTING BLOCK
03 January 2020
Orthopaedic Surgical instruments - Measuring tools
MHRA reference: 2020/001/002/228/017
Eurogine: FSN 21022018
25 September 2019
Implants, non active, contraceptive implants
Model: Ref. 01030000 ANCORA 375 Cu Normal
Ref. 01030400 ANCORA 375 Ag Normal
Ref. 01030200 ANCORA 250 Cu Mini
Ref. 01010500 NOVAPLUS® T 380 Ag Normal
Ref. 01010600 NOVAPLUS® T 380 Ag Mini
Ref. 01010700 NOVAPLUS® T 380 Ag Maxi
Ref. 01020100 NOVAPLUS® T 380 Cu Normal
Ref. 01020200 NOVAPLUS® T 380 Cu Mini
Ref. 01040000 GOLD T® Maxi
Ref. 01040100 GOLD T® Normal
Ref. 01040200 GOLD T® Mini
MHRA reference: 2020/001/009/291/002
GE Healthcare: Giraffe Incubator, Giraffe OmniBed, Giraffe Incubator Carestation and Giraffe OmniBed Carestation
GEHC Ref 32070-2
Infant incubators
MHRA reference: 2020/001/003/228/004
Karl Storz: Surgical Equipment, Minimal Access
23 December 2019
Surgical equipment, minimal access
MHRA reference: 2020/001/003/228/001
Kehler Straße 31(Getinge): QUADROX-iD Pediatric with BIOLINE Coating
24 October 2019
Infusion & transfusion, heart lung circuits
Model: 70104.7041, 70105.0330
MHRA reference: 2019/010/028/487/020
LifeFitness (SciFit): SCIFIT Treadmills
04 July 2017
Diagnostic measurement and monitoring
Model: Scifit CEMed AC5000 TM 220V
MHRA reference: 2019/012/020/601/003
Medicina Ltd: Medicina Oral Enteral and ENFit Syringes
10 October 2019
Feeding systems and tubes
Model: OT01, LHE01LD, LHE01
MHRA reference: 2019/010/010/601/004
Nipro Medical: Vacumed® BLOOD COLLECTION SET
10 December 2019
Storage & collection devices
MHRA reference: 2019/012/019/291/002
Peters Surgical (MNE/19-194): SINGLE USE MONOPOLAR CABLE
08 January 2020
Surgical, diathermy
MHRA reference: 2020/001/009/291/001
Peters Surgical (MNE/19-191): SINGLE USE MONOPOLAR SCISSORS - IN CUT
08 January 2020
Surgical, diathermy
MHRA reference: 2020/001/009/291/002
Siemens Healthcare: Atellica IM & ADVIA Centaur
December 2019
IVDs, clinical chemistry
MHRA reference: 2019/012/023/601/005
Thermo Fisher Scientific Microbiology: Oxoid
30 December 2019
IVDs, bacteriology
Model: PB0298A
MHRA reference: 2019/012/031/601/002
W.L. Gore & Associates: GORE® EXCLUDER® AAA Endoprosthesis & GORE IBE
January 2020
Implants, non active, endoprostheses for aortic aneurysms
MHRA reference: 2019/012/019/291/003