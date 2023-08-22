Ethypharm Aurum pre-filled syringes are incompatible with some manufactured needle-free connectors: risk of delay in administering potentially lifesaving medication, DSI/2023/008

Devices Details

Device Name: Needle free connectors (NFCs)

Manufactured by: Various manufacturers

Devices Name: Aurum pre-filled syringes

Manufactured by: Macarthys Laboratories (Trading as Martindale Pharma, an Ethypharm Group Company, Marketing authorisation holder: Aurum Pharmaceuticals Ltd)

Background to this safety issue

Incompatibility between some NFCs and Luer tips of the Aurum range pre-filled syringes can lead to delayed delivery of medication. The MHRA issued a Medical Device Alert in June 2011 to raise awareness of this safety issue.

The MHRA continues to receive reports of damage to the NFC and/or to the Aurum pre-filled syringe where incompatible devices were connected. In some cases, fragments from the NFC broke off and blocked the syringe outflow. Such damage has resulted in a delay in administering emergency medication.

Healthcare professionals are requested to ensure that only compatible NFCs are used with the Aurum pre-filled syringes.

Actions

Actions for healthcare providers

Refer to the list of compatible needle-free connectors (NFCs) for each pre-filled syringe in the Aurum range, which is available under the listing for each pre-filled syringe on the electronic medicines compendium (eMC) website. The lists of compatible NFCs are identical for all Ethypharm Aurum pre-filled syringes. See product information via the links below: Adrenaline (Epinephrine) Injection 1:10,000 (glass prefilled syringe) Amiodarone 30mg/ml Solution for injection/infusion in pre-filled syringe Calcium Chloride Intravenous Infusion, 10% w/v pre-filled syringe Naloxone Hydrochloride 1mg/ml Solution for Injection in a pre-filled syringe

Procure compatible NFCs for use with the Aurum pre-filled syringes

Ensure that the specification of NFCs which are integral to vascular access devices are checked for compatibility before procuring or putting into use in areas where Aurum pre-filled syringes may be used

Refer to the compatibility warnings and Luer size limits in the instructions for use of the NFC

Train administration and emergency teams to ensure procedures are in place to determine the compatibility of NFCs in use with the Aurum pre-filled syringes contained in emergency drug boxes and on emergency trolleys

Ensure sufficient supply of product in emergency drug boxes and on emergency trolleys to maintain care provision in case of maladministration

Co-locate compatible NFCs with the Aurum pre-filled syringes where it is stored for use (for example, emergency trolleys or kits)

Where possible, dispense compatible NFCs with the Aurum pre-filled syringes

Consider displaying the Aurum connector compatibility chart medinfo@ethypharm.com

If trusts are unable to procure compatible NFCs, it is recommended that they complete a risk assessment as per local clinical protocol, and refer to the links on the eMC website above to procure specified adaptors for use with the Aurum pre-filled syringes

When specified adaptors as outlined above are procured, ensure that they are stored with the Aurum pre-filled syringes in the location where they will be used (for example, emergency trolleys or kits)

Actions for healthcare professionals

There are specific reporting arrangements for healthcare professionals to follow in each of the devolved administrations. Healthcare professionals should report incidents:

in England and Wales to the Yellow Card scheme or via the Yellow Card app

in Scotland to Incident Reporting & Investigation Centre (IRIC) and their local incident recording system

in Northern Ireland to the Northern Ireland Adverse Incident Centre and their local incident recording system

Additional information

Aurum connector compatibility chart

Stakeholder engagement

National Infusion and Vascular Access Society (NIVAS)

NHS England National Patient Safety Team

NHS Wales

NHS National Services Scotland, Incident Reporting and Investigation Centre (IRIC)

Northern Ireland Adverse Incident Centre (NIAIC)

Health and Social Care, Northern Ireland

Ethypharm Aurum pre-filled syringes are incompatible with some manufactured needle-free connectors: risk of delay in administering potentially lifesaving medication, DSI/2023/008