COVID-19: All haemofiltration systems including machines and accessories – serious risks if users don’t follow manufacturer instructions for set-up (MDA/2020/013)

Patients are at risk of serious injury or death if the manufacturer’s instructions on set-up are not followed.

Healthcare professionals must be aware of the following manufacturer advice:

Do not connect additional extension lines between the machine and patient as the machine will not be able to monitor pressure or blood loss accurately. Haemofiltration machines must be set up in line with the manufacturer’s instructions.

All filters used for haemofiltration treatments must be checked prior to use to ensure the function is appropriate for planned treatment.

Haemo filters must be stored separately from plasma filters. The storage location should be clearly labelled and include a WARNING to check the right device is being selected.

Intensive care physicians, intensive care nurses, theatre managers, renal departments.

Medical Device Safety Officers (in England): ask the manufacturer to add you to their distribution list for field safety notices (FSNs). This is to help with reconciliation.

Remember: if your organisation receives an FSN from a manufacturer, always act on it. Do not wait for a communication from MHRA.

Background

Haemofiltration machines

Baxter Healthcare has published safety advice (FSN 1 & FSN 2) after identifying that off-label modifications (such as the use of extension sets and connectors) were being made to their machines in order to minimise cross-contamination of SARS-CoV-2.

However, this introduces a number of new risks to the patient such as undetected blood loss, air embolism, infection and hypothermia.

This advice applies to all manufacturers’ haemofiltration machines.

Filters used during haemofiltration therapy

We are also aware of reports where incorrect filters have been selected for use during haemofiltration treatment e.g. a plasma filter incorrectly used instead of a haemofilter.

The filters look similar but serve different specialised functions, which are clearly labelled.

Using the wrong filter can lead to patient death if it’s not identified prior to use.

