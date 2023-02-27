Company led medicines recall: Vertical Pharma Resources Ltd T/A IPS Pharma, Levothyroxine Oral Suspension (Various Strengths) [unlicensed medicine], CLMR(23)A/03
IPS Pharma is recalling specific batches of levothyroxine oral suspension from pharmacies and impacted patients due to the concentration of levothyroxine being greater than the amount stated on the label.
CLMR Number
CLMR(23)A/03
MDR Number
MDR 187-02/23
Company name
Vertical Pharma Resources Ltd T/A IPS Pharma
Product name
Levothyroxine Oral Suspension (Various Strengths) [unlicensed medicine]
|Product name
|Batch Number
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|LEVOTHYROXINE 25MCG IN 5ML SUSPENSION
|230130125
|04.03.2023
|100ml
|30.01.2023
|LEVOTHYROXINE 50MCG IN 5ML S/F L/F G/F SUSPENSION
|230124024
|26.02.2023
|100ml
|24.01.2023
|LEVOTHYROXINE 50MCG IN 5ML S/F L/F G/F SUSPENSION
|230124025
|26.02.2023
|100ml
|24.01.2023
|LEVOTHYROXINE 50MCG IN 5ML S/F L/F G/F SUSPENSION
|230124050
|26.02.2023
|100ml
|24.01.2023
|LEVOTHYROXINE 50MCG IN 5ML SUSPENSION
|230124055
|26.02.2023
|100ml
|24.01.2023
|LEVOTHYROXINE 50MCG IN 5ML SUSPENSION
|230127056
|01.03.2023
|100ml
|27.01.2023
|LEVOTHYROXINE 50MCG IN 5ML SUSPENSION
|230201041
|06.03.2023
|100ml
|01.02.2023
|LEVOTHYROXINE 37.5MCG IN 5ML SUSPENSION
|230202031
|07.03.2023
|140ml
|02.02.2023
|LEVOTHYROXINE 50MCG IN 5ML SUSPENSION
|230202050
|07.03.2023
|150ml
|02.02.2023
|LEVOTHYROXINE 25MCG IN 5ML SUSPENSION
|230202063
|07.03.2023
|100ml
|02.02.2023
|LEVOTHYROXINE 75MCG IN 5ML SUSPENSION 100ML
|230202102
|07.03.2023
|100ml
|02.02.2023
|LEVOTHYROXINE 50MCG IN 5ML SUSPENSION 100ML
|230206027
|11.03.2023
|100ml
|06.02.2023
|LEVOTHYROXINE 50MCG IN 5ML SUSPENSION 150ML
|230206043
|11.03.2023
|150ml
|06.02.2023
|LEVOTHYROXINE 50MCG IN 5ML SUSPENSION 200ML
|230206076
|11.03.2023
|200ml
|06.02.2023
|LEVOTHYROXINE 50MCG IN 5ML SUSPENSION 100ML
|230209046
|14.03.2023
|100ml
|09.02.2023
|LEVOTHYROXINE 50MCG IN 5ML SUSPENSION 200ML
|230210083
|15.03.2023
|200ml
|10.02.2023
|LEVOTHYROXINE 25MCG IN 5ML SUSPENSION 200ML
|230210087
|15.03.2023
|200ml
|10.02.2023
|LEVOTHYROXINE 50MCG IN 5ML SUSPENSION 100ML
|230215056
|20.03.2023
|100ml
|15.02.2023
|LEVOTHYROXINE 75MCG IN 5ML SUSPENSION 100ML
|230220129
|25.03.2023
|100ml
|20.02.2023
Active ingredient: levothyroxine
Brief description of the problem
IPS Pharma is recalling specific batches of levothyroxine oral suspension from pharmacies and impacted patients due to the concentration of levothyroxine being greater than the amount stated on the label. The amount of levothyroxine in these bottles is reported to be ten times the labelled amount.
This recall is being issued as a company-led medicines recall as the products are only supplied to a limited number of patients, and the manufacturer can fully trace the product’s distribution.
Advice for healthcare professionals
Stop supplying the above batch immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.
The pharmacies impacted by this recall have already been contacted directly and advised to contact patients and caregivers who have been dispensed the impacted product. Additionally, pharmacies have been advised to contact the patient’s doctor or healthcare professional responsible for their care to follow up with the patient as appropriate. The patient or caregiver should also be advised to contact and visit their doctor or prescriber responsible for their care, as soon as possible so that the patient can be checked and monitored, and so that a suitable alternative product may be prescribed for them.
IPS Pharma have confirmed that this issue dates back until October 2022, therefore they will be notifying all pharmacy teams and wholesalers who were previously supplied with impacted batches, to contact the patient’s doctor or healthcare responsible for their care to follow up with the patient as appropriate. IPS Pharma have confirmed that during this period no adverse events have been received.
Advice for patients
Patients and caregivers who have been dispensed the above batches of this unlicensed medicine will be contacted by the pharmacy team to arrange for alternative supply. If your doctor or healthcare professional responsible for your care has not contacted you, please arrange for a follow up appointment.
Patients who have been previously taking this product and have experienced, or experience any adverse reactions or have any questions about the medication, should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.
Company Contact for medical information enquiries
For medical information enquiries, please contact:
Amanda Peter
Tel: 0208 481 9720
Company Contact for stock enquiries
For stock information enquiries, please contact:
Felix Sanderson
Tel: 0208 481 9720