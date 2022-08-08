Company led medicines recall: Stockport Pharmaceuticals, Sodium Chloride Eye Drops 5% 1x10ml (unlicensed medicine), CLMR (22)A/06

Stockport Pharmaceuticals are recalling a batch of Sodium Chloride Eye Drops 5% w/v as the sterile eye droppers supplied with the medicinal product have expired (January 2022).

Brief description of the problem

Stockport Pharmaceuticals are recalling the above batch of Sodium Chloride Eye Drops 5% w/v as the sterile eye droppers supplied with the medicinal product have expired (Jan 2022).

This recall is being issued as a company-led medicines recall, as this product is only supplied to a small number of customers, and the manufacturer has full traceability of the product’s distribution.

Remaining stock of the above batch should be quarantined and returned to Stockport Pharmaceuticals directly.

Company Contact for medical information enquiries

For medical information enquiries, please contact:

Emma Joy Wraith

Head of Quality Assurance

Email: Emma-joy.wraith@stockport.nhs.uk

Company Contact for stock enquiries

For stock information enquiries, please contact:

Andrew Singleton

Head of Production

Email: Andrew.singleton@stockport.nhs.uk

