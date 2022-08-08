Company led medicines recall: Stockport Pharmaceuticals, Sodium Chloride Eye Drops 5% 1x10ml (unlicensed medicine), CLMR (22)A/06
Stockport Pharmaceuticals are recalling a batch of Sodium Chloride Eye Drops 5% w/v as the sterile eye droppers supplied with the medicinal product have expired (January 2022).
CLMR Number
CLMR(22)A/06
MDR Number
MDR 002-08/22
Company name
Stockport Pharmaceuticals (MS 13523)
Product description
Sodium Chloride Eye Drops 5% w/v 1x10ml (unlicensed medicine)
|Batch Number
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|C104308
|27/04/2023
|10mL
|09/06/2021
Active ingredient: Sodium Chloride
Brief description of the problem
Stockport Pharmaceuticals are recalling the above batch of Sodium Chloride Eye Drops 5% w/v as the sterile eye droppers supplied with the medicinal product have expired (Jan 2022).
This recall is being issued as a company-led medicines recall, as this product is only supplied to a small number of customers, and the manufacturer has full traceability of the product’s distribution.
Remaining stock of the above batch should be quarantined and returned to Stockport Pharmaceuticals directly.
Company Contact for medical information enquiries
For medical information enquiries, please contact:
Emma Joy Wraith
Head of Quality Assurance
Email: Emma-joy.wraith@stockport.nhs.uk
Company Contact for stock enquiries
For stock information enquiries, please contact:
Andrew Singleton
Head of Production