Company led medicines recall: Prulab Pharma Limited, Clopidogrel Oral Solution 75mg in 5ml [unlicensed medicine], CLMR (23)A/02

CLMR Number

CLMR (23)A/02

MDR Number

MDR 054-01/23

Company name

Prulab Pharma Limited

Product description

Clopidogrel Oral Solution 75mg in 5ml [unlicensed medicine]

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed D2207227403B 21 July 2023 150ml 05 September 2022

Active ingredient: Clopidogrel hydrogen sulfate

Brief Description of Problem

Prulab Pharma Limited is recalling the above batch of Clopidogrel Oral Solution 75mg in 5ml due to a discrepancy with the product labelling that could result in an incorrect volume to be administered to the patient.

The strength of the formulation reflected in the product name on the front label does not align with the quantitative composition of the product, which states “Each 5ml contains 75mg clopidogrel hydrogen sulfate”.

Clopidogrel doses are generally expressed in terms of the base: 75mg of clopidogrel is equivalent to 97.86mg of clopidogrel hydrogen sulfate. For this product, each 5ml contains 75mg clopidogrel hydrogen sulfate, which is equivalent to 57.48mg of clopidogrel. Without taking into account the equivalence of the active pharmaceutical ingredient in this product, a patient may be receiving an underdose of this medicine.

This recall is being issued as a company-led medicines recall, as this product is only supplied to small number of customers, and the manufacturer has full traceability of the product’s distribution.

Remaining stock of the above batch should be quarantined and returned to the company directly.

Advice for healthcare professionals

Stop supplying the above batch immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.

Due to the discrepancy in the labelling of this product, there is a risk that the calculation for the volume of medicine to be administered may not have been appropriate.

Pharmacists who have dispensed this unlicensed medicine should review all prescriptions to ensure that the volume of administration corresponds to the clopidogrel dose prescribed. Further instructions are provided in the Direct Health Professional Communication (DHPC).

Advice for patients

Patients and caregivers who have been dispensed with this unlicensed medicine will be contacted by their clinical teams to confirm that the volume of medicine they are taking is appropriate for the dose prescribed for them. Patients should not change their dose of oral clopidogrel unless they are told to do so by a healthcare professional.

Patients should note that there are various preparations of clopidogrel oral solution. The dosing volume is specific to each formulation and may not be the same for different brands.

Any suspected defective medicine should be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about the medication, should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Jackie Peck, Pharmacy Consulting Ltd: jackie@pharmacyconsulting.co.uk

Telephone: 01252 375362 / 07909 836670

Andy Oades, Director: andy@prulabpharma.co.uk

Telephone: 07921409899

Download document

Direct Healthcare Professional Letter - Prulab Pharma Limited, Clopidogrel Oral Solution 75mg in 5ml