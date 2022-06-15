Company led medicines recall: PCCA Limited, Ketamine 50mg in 5ml Oral Solution and Ketamine 100mg in 5ml Oral Solution (unlicensed medicines), CLMR (22)A/04

CLMR Number

CLMR(22)A/04

MDR Number

MDR 044-06/22

Company name

PCCA Limited

Product description

Ketamine 50mg in 5ml Oral Solution (unlicensed medicine)

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 15806-75 07-July-2022 300ml 08-April-2022 15806-76 18-July-2022 200ml 19-April-2022 15806-77 07-August-2022 100ml 09-May-2022 15806-78 14-August-2022 200ml 16-May-2022 15806-79 14-August-2022 200ml 16-May-2022 15806-80 17-August-2022 100ml 19-May-2022

Ketamine 100mg in 5ml Oral Solution (unlicensed medicine)

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 18640-20 26-June-2022 100ml 28-Mar-2022 18640-21 24-July-2022 100ml 25-Apr-2022 18640-22 17-August-2022 100ml 19-May-2022

Active ingredient: Ketamine Hydrochloride

Brief description of the problem

PCCA Limited have been made aware of an issue with the appearance of Ketamine 50mg in 5ml Oral Solution and Ketamine 100mg in 5ml Oral Solution. A small number of bottles have been observed to contain crystalline material. As a precautionary measure the impacted batches are being recalled from patients, pharmacies and hospitals.

This recall is being issued as a company-led medicines recall, as this product is only supplied to a small number of customers and the company has traceability of the onward distribution by their customers to patients directly.

Remaining stock of the above batches should be quarantined and returned to the company directly.

Healthcare professionals who have dispensed this product, should contact patients directly to return any impacted products. Arrangements will be considered by the company for replacement stock using alternative formulations, where appropriate.

Patients who have been dispensed will be contacted directly by their healthcare professional in relation to this issue. If there are any additional concerns about this medicine, please contact your healthcare professional in the first instance.

For medical information enquiries, please contact:

Email: technicaluk@pccarx.com

For stock information enquiries, please contact:

Email: purchasing@pccarx.co.uk