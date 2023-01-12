Company led medicines recall: Mawdsley-Brooks & Company Limited, Fluphenazin-neuraxpharm® D 25 & 100 mg/ml Solution for Injection, CLMR(23)A/01

CLMR Number

CLMR(23)A/01

MDR Number

MDR 234-11/22

Company name

Mawdsley-Brooks & Company Limited

Product description

Fluphenazin-neuraxpharm® D 100 mg/ml Solution for Injection [unlicensed medicine]

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 200686 01/2024 5 x 1ml 21/05/2021

Active ingredient: Fluphenazine

Fluphenazin-neuraxpharm® D 25 mg/ml Solution for Injection [unlicensed medicine]

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 202052 01/2024 5 x 1ml 16/07/2021

Active ingredient: Fluphenazine

Brief Description of Problem

Specific batches of product are recalled as a precautionary measure due to validation tests demonstrating the leaching of filter additives that are above the acceptable limit.

This recall is being issued as a company-led medicines recall as the products are only supplied to limited number of customers, and the manufacturer has full traceability of the product’s distribution.

Remaining stock of the above batches should be quarantined and returned to Mawdsleys directly.

For medical information enquiries, please contact Michelle Biggs at michelle.biggs@mawdsleys.co.uk

For stock information enquiries, please contact Andrea Dunlop at andrea.dunlop@mawdsleys.co.uk