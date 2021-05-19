Company led medicines recall: LysaKare 25 g / 25 g solution for infusion (PLGB 35145/0005)

CLMR Number

CLMR (21)A/03

MDR Number

MDR 081-05/21

Company Name

Advanced Accelerator Applications (UK & Ireland) Ltd.

Product description

LysaKare 25 g / 25 g solution for infusion (PLGB 35145/0005)

Lot Number/Expiry

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack size First distributed 210155 02/2023 1x 1000 ml bag 6 April 2021

Brief description of problem

Advanced Accelerator Applications Ltd is recalling the above batch of LysaKare 25 g / 25 g solution for infusion (PLGB 35145/0005) as it was identified during the inspection process by the manufacturer that a small number of bags were observed to be leaking.

This product is supplied to hospital pharmacies, hospital nuclear medicine & hospital radiopharmacy departments only.

Remaining stock of the above batch should be quarantined. Arrangements have been made by Advanced Accelerator Applications (UK & Ireland) Ltd to resupply the sites with unaffected bags. The affected batch should be returned to the company once replacement stock is available for use on site.

For medical information enquiries, please contact: Advanced Accelerator Applications (UK & Ireland) Ltd infomed@adacap.com.

For stock information enquiries contact Advanced Accelerator Applications (UK & Ireland) Ltd by emailing: customersvc.aaauk@novartis.com, tel. +44(0)20 72585200