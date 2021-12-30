Company led medicines recall: Dermaved Sensitive Cream (unlicensed medicine), CLMR (21)A/09

CLMR Number

CLMR (21)A/09

MDR Number

MDR 251-12/21

Company name

Dermaved

Product description

Dermaved Sensitive Cream (unlicensed medicine)

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 002001 February 2025 100ml December 2020

Brief description of the problem

Dermaved is recalling the above product from patients due to presence of clobetasol propionate (0.001% w/w). This product is supplied by Dermaved online.

The company’s investigation is on-going. Remaining stock of the above product should be returned to the company directly.

Clobetasol propionate is a strong steroid and it is an active ingredient in Prescription Only Medicines used for the treatment skin conditions such as psoriasis and eczema. Creams containing steroids should be used sparingly and as directed by the prescriber.

Although the presence of clobetasol propionate in this product is low, patients are advised to stop using the cream immediately, particularly pregnant and breastfeeding women, babies and young children.

There have been infrequent cases of skin reactions after stopping the use of creams containing steroids. Patients are advised to consult a doctor if their skin worsens within 2 weeks of stopping this cream or if they experience any side-effects from using this product. Suspected side effects should also be reported via the Yellow Card Scheme.

For more information, please contact Dermaved: info@dermaved.com.