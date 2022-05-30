Company led medicines recall: Consilient Health UK Ltd, Invita D3 800 IU Soft Capsules, CLMR (22)A/03
Consilient Health UK Ltd is recalling a specific batch due to limited units from the batch being distributed prior to batch release.
CLMR Number
CLMR(22)A/03
MDR Number
MDR 127-05/22
Company name
Consilient Health UK Ltd
Product description
Invita D3 800 IU Soft Capsules
|Batch Number
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|1389492
|31/12/2023
|28
|18/05/2022
Active ingredient: Cholecalciferol
Brief description of the problem
Limited number of units from the batch were distributed prior to batch release. There are no indications of any quality of safety concerns and this recall is precautionary due to the regulatory non-compliance.
This recall is being issued as a company-led medicines recall, as this product is only supplied to several pharmacies and the company has traceability of the onward distribution by their customers.
Remaining stock of the above batch should be quarantined and returned to the company directly.
Company Contact for medical information enquiries
For medical information enquiries, please contact:
Consilient Health Pharmacovigilance and Medical Information
Email: Drugsafety@consilienthealth.com
Company Contact for stock enquiries
For stock information enquiries,
Consilient Health Customer Services Department