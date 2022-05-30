Company led medicines recall: Consilient Health UK Ltd, Invita D3 800 IU Soft Capsules, CLMR (22)A/03

CLMR Number

CLMR(22)A/03

MDR Number

MDR 127-05/22

Company name

Consilient Health UK Ltd

Product description

Invita D3 800 IU Soft Capsules

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 1389492 31/12/2023 28 18/05/2022

Active ingredient: Cholecalciferol

Brief description of the problem

Limited number of units from the batch were distributed prior to batch release. There are no indications of any quality of safety concerns and this recall is precautionary due to the regulatory non-compliance.

This recall is being issued as a company-led medicines recall, as this product is only supplied to several pharmacies and the company has traceability of the onward distribution by their customers.

Remaining stock of the above batch should be quarantined and returned to the company directly.

For medical information enquiries, please contact:

Consilient Health Pharmacovigilance and Medical Information

Email: Drugsafety@consilienthealth.com

For stock information enquiries,

Consilient Health Customer Services Department

Email: customerservice@consilienthealth.com