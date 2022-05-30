Company led medicines recall: Consilient Health UK Ltd, Invita D3 800 IU Soft Capsules, CLMR (22)A/03

Consilient Health UK Ltd is recalling a specific batch due to limited units from the batch being distributed prior to batch release.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
30 May 2022
Alert type:
Medicines recall/notification
Medical specialty:
Dispensing GP practices, Pharmacy
Issued:
30 May 2022

CLMR Number

CLMR(22)A/03

MDR Number

MDR 127-05/22

Company name

Consilient Health UK Ltd

Product description

Invita D3 800 IU Soft Capsules

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed
1389492 31/12/2023 28 18/05/2022

Active ingredient: Cholecalciferol

Brief description of the problem

Limited number of units from the batch were distributed prior to batch release. There are no indications of any quality of safety concerns and this recall is precautionary due to the regulatory non-compliance.

This recall is being issued as a company-led medicines recall, as this product is only supplied to several pharmacies and the company has traceability of the onward distribution by their customers.

Remaining stock of the above batch should be quarantined and returned to the company directly.

Company Contact for medical information enquiries

For medical information enquiries, please contact:

Consilient Health Pharmacovigilance and Medical Information

Email: Drugsafety@consilienthealth.com

Company Contact for stock enquiries

For stock information enquiries,

Consilient Health Customer Services Department

Email: customerservice@consilienthealth.com

Published 30 May 2022
