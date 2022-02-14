Company led medicines recall: Bucain Hyperbar 5mg/ml Solution for Injection (unlicensed medicine), CLMR (22)A/01

CLMR Number

CLMR (22)A/01

MDR Number

MDR 017-02/22

Company name

Mawdsley-Brooks & Company Limited

Product description

Bucain Hyperbar 5mg/ml Solution for Injection (unlicensed medicine)

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 80516A-1 30/04/2022 5 x 4ml 26/07/2019

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: bupivacaine hydrochloride

Brief description of the problem

Mawdsley-Brooks & Company Limited (UK importer) is recalling the above batch as a precautionary measure due out of specification result for pH that was identified during routine stability testing.

This product is supplied to hospital pharmacies only.

This recall is being issued as a company-led recall due to the limited number of packs distributed, and the UK importer has full traceability of the product’s onward distribution.

Remaining stock of the above batch should be quarantined and returned to the UK importer directly.

For more information please contact Charlotte Ray: charlotte.ray@mawdsleys.co.uk.

Tel: 07342 949 102.