Company led medicines recall: A.Vogel Ltd, Linoforce granules 12 years plus (THR 13668/0021), CLMR (22)A/05

A.Vogel Ltd is recalling a specific batch of Pharmacy only medicine due to a small number of packs that were inadvertently supplied to non-pharmacy retail outlets.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
22 June 2022
Alert type:
Medicines recall/notification
Medical specialty:
Dispensing GP practices, Pharmacy
Issued:
22 June 2022

CLMR Number

CLMR (22)A/05

MDR Number

MDR 072-06/22

Company name

A.Vogel Ltd

Product description

Linoforce granules 12 years plus (THR 13668/0021)

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed
1064615 09/2023 70 g 04/02/2021

Active ingredient: Linseed, whole; senna leaf; frangula bark

Brief description of the problem

A.Vogel Ltd is recalling the above batch of Pharmacy only medicine due to a small number of packs that were inadvertently supplied to non-pharmacy retail outlets.

This recall is being issued as a company-led medicines recall as this product is only supplied to several outlets, and the manufacturer has full traceability of the onward distribution by their customers.

Remaining stock of the above batch should be quarantined and returned to the company directly.

Company Contact for medical information enquiries

For medical information enquiries, please contact:

Gillian Forrest
A..Vogel Ltd
2 Brewster Place
Irvine
Ayrshire
KA11 5DD

Email: gillian@avogel.co.uk

Company Contact for stock enquiries

For stock information enquiries, please contact:

Debbie Martin
A.Vogel Ltd
2 Brewster Place
Irvine
Ayrshire
KA11 5DD

Email: debbie@avogel.co.uk

Published 22 June 2022
Contents