Company led medicines recall: A.Vogel Ltd, Linoforce granules 12 years plus (THR 13668/0021), CLMR (22)A/05
A.Vogel Ltd is recalling a specific batch of Pharmacy only medicine due to a small number of packs that were inadvertently supplied to non-pharmacy retail outlets.
CLMR Number
CLMR (22)A/05
MDR Number
MDR 072-06/22
Company name
A.Vogel Ltd
Product description
Linoforce granules 12 years plus (THR 13668/0021)
|Batch Number
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|1064615
|09/2023
|70 g
|04/02/2021
Active ingredient: Linseed, whole; senna leaf; frangula bark
Brief description of the problem
A.Vogel Ltd is recalling the above batch of Pharmacy only medicine due to a small number of packs that were inadvertently supplied to non-pharmacy retail outlets.
This recall is being issued as a company-led medicines recall as this product is only supplied to several outlets, and the manufacturer has full traceability of the onward distribution by their customers.
Remaining stock of the above batch should be quarantined and returned to the company directly.
Company Contact for medical information enquiries
For medical information enquiries, please contact:
Gillian Forrest
A..Vogel Ltd
2 Brewster Place
Irvine
Ayrshire
KA11 5DD
Email: gillian@avogel.co.uk
Company Contact for stock enquiries
For stock information enquiries, please contact:
Debbie Martin
A.Vogel Ltd
2 Brewster Place
Irvine
Ayrshire
KA11 5DD
Email: debbie@avogel.co.uk