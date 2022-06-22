Company led medicines recall: A.Vogel Ltd, Linoforce granules 12 years plus (THR 13668/0021), CLMR (22)A/05

CLMR Number

CLMR (22)A/05

MDR Number

MDR 072-06/22

Company name

A.Vogel Ltd

Product description

Linoforce granules 12 years plus (THR 13668/0021)

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 1064615 09/2023 70 g 04/02/2021

Active ingredient: Linseed, whole; senna leaf; frangula bark

Brief description of the problem

A.Vogel Ltd is recalling the above batch of Pharmacy only medicine due to a small number of packs that were inadvertently supplied to non-pharmacy retail outlets.

This recall is being issued as a company-led medicines recall as this product is only supplied to several outlets, and the manufacturer has full traceability of the onward distribution by their customers.

Remaining stock of the above batch should be quarantined and returned to the company directly.

For medical information enquiries, please contact:

Gillian Forrest

A..Vogel Ltd

2 Brewster Place

Irvine

Ayrshire

KA11 5DD



Email: gillian@avogel.co.uk

For stock information enquiries, please contact:

Debbie Martin

A.Vogel Ltd

2 Brewster Place

Irvine

Ayrshire

KA11 5DD



Email: debbie@avogel.co.uk