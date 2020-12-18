Company led drug alert: Sodium chloride 0.9% Solution for injection (PL 08828/0178)

Fresenius Kabi Ltd is recalling the above batch of Sodium chloride 0.9% Solution for injection (PL 08828/0178) which has a polish labelled ampoule within some of the cartons. As this does not impact the full batch, as a precautionary measure Fresenius Kabi are recalling all packs from this batch number.

Published 18 December 2020
From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Alert type:
Drug alert: company-led
Medical specialty:
Pharmacy
Issued:
18 December 2021

CLDA Number

CLDA (20)A/04

MDR Number

MDR 041-12/20

Company Name

Fresenius Kabi Ltd

Product Description

Sodium chloride 0.9% Solution for injection (PL 08828/0178)

Batch Number/Expiry

  • Batch number: 20PEF024
  • Expiry date: 04/2022
  • Pack size: 50 x 10ml ampoules
  • First distributed: 03 Dec 2020

Brief description of problem

Fresenius Kabi Ltd is recalling the above batch of Sodium chloride 0.9% Solution for injection (PL 08828/0178) which has a polish labelled ampoule within some of the cartons. As this does not impact the full batch, as a precautionary measure Fresenius Kabi are recalling all packs from this batch number.

The outer carton is correct and includes the correct patient information leaflet in the English language. The ampoules are the correct composition and specifications as the UK licensed material, however during manufacture the incorrect ampoule label was used.

The affected batch is being recalled and all stock will be replaced by corrected stock from Fresenius Kabi Limited.

Company Contact for medical information enquiries

For medical information enquiries, please contact: Fresenius Kabi Ltd Email: medical.information-UK@fresenius-kabi.com

Company Contact for stock enquiries

Remaining stock of these batches should be quarantined and returned to Fresenius Kabi Limited for replacement stock.

For stock information enquiries, please contact: Fresenius Kabi Ltd customer services centre Email: Customer.Services-UK@Fresenius-Kabi.com

Published 18 December 2020

Brexit transition

14 days to go

Check you’re ready for 2021