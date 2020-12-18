Company led drug alert: Sodium chloride 0.9% Solution for injection (PL 08828/0178)

CLDA Number

CLDA (20)A/04

MDR Number

MDR 041-12/20

Company Name

Fresenius Kabi Ltd

Product Description

Sodium chloride 0.9% Solution for injection (PL 08828/0178)

Batch Number/Expiry

Batch number: 20PEF024

Expiry date: 04/2022

Pack size: 50 x 10ml ampoules

First distributed: 03 Dec 2020

Brief description of problem

Fresenius Kabi Ltd is recalling the above batch of Sodium chloride 0.9% Solution for injection (PL 08828/0178) which has a polish labelled ampoule within some of the cartons. As this does not impact the full batch, as a precautionary measure Fresenius Kabi are recalling all packs from this batch number.

The outer carton is correct and includes the correct patient information leaflet in the English language. The ampoules are the correct composition and specifications as the UK licensed material, however during manufacture the incorrect ampoule label was used.

The affected batch is being recalled and all stock will be replaced by corrected stock from Fresenius Kabi Limited.

For medical information enquiries, please contact: Fresenius Kabi Ltd Email: medical.information-UK@fresenius-kabi.com

Remaining stock of these batches should be quarantined and returned to Fresenius Kabi Limited for replacement stock.

For stock information enquiries, please contact: Fresenius Kabi Ltd customer services centre Email: Customer.Services-UK@Fresenius-Kabi.com