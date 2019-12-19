Company led drug alert – Paclitaxel 6 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion (25ml vials)

Hospira UK Limited (Pfizer) is recalling specific batches as a precautionary measure.

Published 19 December 2019
From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Issued:
19 December 2019
Alert type:
Drug alert: company-led
Medical specialty:
Pharmacy

CLDA Number

CLDA (19)A/07

MDR Number

MDR 096-12/19

Company Name

Hospira UK Limited (Pfizer)

Product Description

Paclitaxel 6 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion (25ml vials)

PL 04515/0159

Batch Number/Expiry

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed
F016842AD 29 Feb 2020 1 x 25ml 31 July 2018

Brief Description of Problem

Hospira UK Limited is recalling the above batch of the Paclitaxel 6 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion (150mg/25ml) as a precautionary measure.

This is due to a manufacturing issue which could potentially have resulted in a loss of sterility assurance.

Company Contact for medical information enquiries

Pfizer Medical Information, Tel. 01304 616161

Company Contact for stock enquiries

Remaining stock of this batch should be quarantined and returned to the original supplier for credit.

For stock enquiries, please contact your original supplier or local branch of Alliance Healthcare.

Published 19 December 2019
Contents