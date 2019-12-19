Company led drug alert – Paclitaxel 6 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion (25ml vials)
Hospira UK Limited (Pfizer) is recalling specific batches as a precautionary measure.
CLDA Number
CLDA (19)A/07
MDR Number
MDR 096-12/19
Company Name
Hospira UK Limited (Pfizer)
Product Description
Paclitaxel 6 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion (25ml vials)
PL 04515/0159
Batch Number/Expiry
|Batch Number
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|F016842AD
|29 Feb 2020
|1 x 25ml
|31 July 2018
Brief Description of Problem
Hospira UK Limited is recalling the above batch of the Paclitaxel 6 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion (150mg/25ml) as a precautionary measure.
This is due to a manufacturing issue which could potentially have resulted in a loss of sterility assurance.
Company Contact for medical information enquiries
Pfizer Medical Information, Tel. 01304 616161
Company Contact for stock enquiries
Remaining stock of this batch should be quarantined and returned to the original supplier for credit.
For stock enquiries, please contact your original supplier or local branch of Alliance Healthcare.