Company led drug alert – Paclitaxel 6 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion (25ml vials)

CLDA Number

CLDA (19)A/07

MDR Number

MDR 096-12/19

Company Name

Hospira UK Limited (Pfizer)

Product Description

Paclitaxel 6 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion (25ml vials)

PL 04515/0159

Batch Number/Expiry

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed F016842AD 29 Feb 2020 1 x 25ml 31 July 2018

Brief Description of Problem

Hospira UK Limited is recalling the above batch of the Paclitaxel 6 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion (150mg/25ml) as a precautionary measure.

This is due to a manufacturing issue which could potentially have resulted in a loss of sterility assurance.

Pfizer Medical Information, Tel. 01304 616161

Remaining stock of this batch should be quarantined and returned to the original supplier for credit.

For stock enquiries, please contact your original supplier or local branch of Alliance Healthcare.