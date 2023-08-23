Class 4 Medicines Notification, Accord Healthcare Limited, UK, Irinotecan Hydrochloride 20 mg/ml Concentrate for Solution for Infusion, EL (23)A/30

Accord Healthcare Ltd, UK has informed the MHRA about an error with the Patient Information Leaflets (PILs) that have been packaged in the batches of these products mentioned in this notification.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
23 August 2023
Message type:
Medicines recall/notification
Medical specialty:
Dispensing GP practices, Haematology and oncology, Pharmacy
Issued:
23 August 2023

MDR number

MDR 105-08/23

Company name

Accord Healthcare Limited, UK

Product name

Irinotecan Hydrochloride 20 mg/ml Concentrate for Solution for Infusion

SNOMED Code

2ml- 35849311000001101


Batch No
Expiry Date
Pack Size
First Distributed

M2212320
06/2025
2ML
21-04-2023

M2212979
08/2025
2ML
18-01-2023

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: Irinotecan Hydrochloride

Product name

Irinotecan Hydrochloride 20 mg/ml Concentrate for Solution for Infusion

SNOMED Code

5ml- 35849511000001107


Batch No
Expiry Date
Pack Size
First Distributed

M2212561
07/2025
5ML
28-11-2022

M2216090
10/2025
5ML
18-04-2023

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: Irinotecan Hydrochloride

Product name

Irinotecan Hydrochloride 20 mg/ml Concentrate for Solution for Infusion

SNOMED Code

15ml- 35849711000001102


Batch No
Expiry Date
Pack Size
First Distributed

G2300725
11/2025
15ML
08-06-2023

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: Irinotecan Hydrochloride

Product name

Irinotecan Hydrochloride 20 mg/ml Concentrate for Solution for Infusion

SNOMED Code

25ml- 20275211000001106


Batch No
Expiry Date
Pack Size
First Distributed

M2210458
02/2025
25ML
30-11-2022

M2211881
07/2025
25ML
06-01-2023

G2300727
09/2025
25ML
16-06-2023

M2301081
11/2025
25ML
02-06-2023

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: Irinotecan Hydrochloride

Product name

Irinotecan Hydrochloride 20 mg/ml Concentrate for Solution for Infusion

SNOMED Code

50ML-N/A


Batch No
Expiry Date
Pack Size
First Distributed

G2202180
05/2024
50ML
18-01-2023

G2300728
05/2024
50ML
10-07-2023

M2211019
07/2025
50ML
13-10-2022

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: Irinotecan Hydrochloride

Brief description of the problem

Accord Healthcare Ltd, UK has informed the MHRA about an error with the Patient Information Leaflets (PILs) that have been packaged in the above batches of these products. The PIL does not include the most up to date safety information regarding the contraindication for Gilbert’s syndrome. The full information missing from the PILs is reproduced below.

Missing Information in PIL:

“Section 2. What you need to know before you are given Irinotecan Injection

Warnings and precautions:
Talk to your doctor, pharmacist or nurse before using Irinotecan Hydrochloride if you have Gilbert’s syndrome, an inherited condition that can cause elevated bilirubin levels and jaundice (yellow skin and eyes).”

Advice for healthcare professionals

There is no risk to product quality as a result of this issue, therefore the affected batches are not being recalled. Healthcare professionals are advised to exercise caution when dispensing the product and where possible, provide an updated PIL. The updated PIL is available electronically and can be downloaded from the Accord website.

Healthcare professionals are advised to exercise caution when prescribing this product to UGT1A1 poor metabolisers, such as patients with Gilbert’s syndrome, due to an increased risk of severe adverse reactions. Consult the Summary of Product Characteristics for further advice.

Advice for patients

This issue is about missing information on the Patient Information Leaflets (PILs). The medicine itself is not affected and therefore patients do not need to take any action. Talk to your doctor, pharmacist or nurse before using Irinotecan Hydrochloride if you have Gilbert’s syndrome, an inherited condition that can cause elevated bilirubin levels and jaundice (yellow skin and eyes). Your cancer team can provide more information.

These products will have been prescribed and dispensed by the qualified healthcare professional(s) responsible for your care. If you have any concerns, please speak with your cancer team or your healthcare professional in the first instance.

Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about the medication, should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Further Information

For medical information enquiries please contact:

Accord Medical Information Department on 01271 385257, email- medinfo@accord-healthcare.com

For stock control enquiries please contact:

Accord- Customer Services Team on 0800 373573

Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Yours faithfully

Defective Medicines Report Centre
10 South Colonnade
Canary Wharf
London
E14 4PU
Telephone +44 (0)20 3080 6574

DMRC@mhra.gov.uk

Download document

Class 4 Medicines Notification, Accord Healthcare Limited, UK, Irinotecan Hydrochloride 20 mg/ml Concentrate for Solution for Infusion, EL (23)A/30

Published 23 August 2023
Contents