Class 4 Medicines Notification, Accord Healthcare Limited, UK, Irinotecan Hydrochloride 20 mg/ml Concentrate for Solution for Infusion, EL (23)A/30

MDR number

MDR 105-08/23

Company name

Accord Healthcare Limited, UK

Product name

Irinotecan Hydrochloride 20 mg/ml Concentrate for Solution for Infusion

SNOMED Code

2ml- 35849311000001101



Batch No

Expiry Date

Pack Size

First Distributed

M2212320

06/2025

2ML

21-04-2023

M2212979

08/2025

2ML

18-01-2023

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: Irinotecan Hydrochloride

Product name

Irinotecan Hydrochloride 20 mg/ml Concentrate for Solution for Infusion

SNOMED Code

5ml- 35849511000001107



Batch No

Expiry Date

Pack Size

First Distributed

M2212561

07/2025

5ML

28-11-2022

M2216090

10/2025

5ML

18-04-2023

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: Irinotecan Hydrochloride

Product name

Irinotecan Hydrochloride 20 mg/ml Concentrate for Solution for Infusion

SNOMED Code

15ml- 35849711000001102



Batch No

Expiry Date

Pack Size

First Distributed

G2300725

11/2025

15ML

08-06-2023

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: Irinotecan Hydrochloride

Product name

Irinotecan Hydrochloride 20 mg/ml Concentrate for Solution for Infusion

SNOMED Code

25ml- 20275211000001106



Batch No

Expiry Date

Pack Size

First Distributed

M2210458

02/2025

25ML

30-11-2022

M2211881

07/2025

25ML

06-01-2023

G2300727

09/2025

25ML

16-06-2023

M2301081

11/2025

25ML

02-06-2023

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: Irinotecan Hydrochloride

Product name

Irinotecan Hydrochloride 20 mg/ml Concentrate for Solution for Infusion

SNOMED Code

50ML-N/A



Batch No

Expiry Date

Pack Size

First Distributed

G2202180

05/2024

50ML

18-01-2023

G2300728

05/2024

50ML

10-07-2023

M2211019

07/2025

50ML

13-10-2022

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: Irinotecan Hydrochloride

Brief description of the problem

Accord Healthcare Ltd, UK has informed the MHRA about an error with the Patient Information Leaflets (PILs) that have been packaged in the above batches of these products. The PIL does not include the most up to date safety information regarding the contraindication for Gilbert’s syndrome. The full information missing from the PILs is reproduced below.

Missing Information in PIL:

“Section 2. What you need to know before you are given Irinotecan Injection



Warnings and precautions:

Talk to your doctor, pharmacist or nurse before using Irinotecan Hydrochloride if you have Gilbert’s syndrome, an inherited condition that can cause elevated bilirubin levels and jaundice (yellow skin and eyes).”



Advice for healthcare professionals

There is no risk to product quality as a result of this issue, therefore the affected batches are not being recalled. Healthcare professionals are advised to exercise caution when dispensing the product and where possible, provide an updated PIL. The updated PIL is available electronically and can be downloaded from the Accord website.

Healthcare professionals are advised to exercise caution when prescribing this product to UGT1A1 poor metabolisers, such as patients with Gilbert’s syndrome, due to an increased risk of severe adverse reactions. Consult the Summary of Product Characteristics for further advice.

Advice for patients

This issue is about missing information on the Patient Information Leaflets (PILs). The medicine itself is not affected and therefore patients do not need to take any action. Talk to your doctor, pharmacist or nurse before using Irinotecan Hydrochloride if you have Gilbert’s syndrome, an inherited condition that can cause elevated bilirubin levels and jaundice (yellow skin and eyes). Your cancer team can provide more information.

These products will have been prescribed and dispensed by the qualified healthcare professional(s) responsible for your care. If you have any concerns, please speak with your cancer team or your healthcare professional in the first instance.

Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about the medication, should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Further Information

For medical information enquiries please contact:

Accord Medical Information Department on 01271 385257, email- medinfo@accord-healthcare.com

For stock control enquiries please contact:

Accord- Customer Services Team on 0800 373573

Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Yours faithfully

Defective Medicines Report Centre

10 South Colonnade

Canary Wharf

London

E14 4PU

Telephone +44 (0)20 3080 6574



DMRC@mhra.gov.uk

Class 4 Medicines Notification, Accord Healthcare Limited, UK, Irinotecan Hydrochloride 20 mg/ml Concentrate for Solution for Infusion, EL (23)A/30