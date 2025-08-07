Class 4 Medicines Defect Notification: Topiramate Zydus Pharmaceuticals UK 20mg/ml Oral Solution, Zydus Pharmaceuticals UK Ltd, EL(25)A/39

DMRC reference number

DMRC-36144551

Marketing Authorisation Holder

Zydus Pharmaceuticals UK Ltd

Medicine Details

Topiramate Zydus Pharmaceuticals UK 20mg/ml Oral Solution

PL: 58839/0026

Active Ingredient: topiramate

SNOMED code: 44000111000001109

GTIN: 5070003280124 (150ml Bottle); 5070003280131 (280ml Bottle)

Affected Lot Batch Numbers

Batch No. Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed TPR24001 Jun-26 280ml 11/Nov/2024 TPR24002 Jun-26 280ml 11/Nov/2024 TPR24003 Sep-26 150ml 29/Nov/2024

Background

Zydus Pharmaceuticals UK LTD has informed the MHRA that there is an error on the artwork for the outer carton and Patient Information Leaflet (PIL) of Topiramate Zydus Pharmaceuticals UK 20mg/ml Oral Solution (pack size 150ml and 280ml bottles). The instruction for use is missing the step to shake well prior to opening and before each use. These packs are Prescription Only Medicines (POM) and are intended for use in both adult patients and paediatric patients.

Advice for Healthcare Professionals

Healthcare professionals and retailers are advised to review the information contained within this notification and, where possible, inform customers that Topiramate Zydus Pharmaceuticals UK 20mg/ml Oral Solution (Pack Size 150ml and 280ml bottles) should be “shaken well prior to opening and before each use”.

Healthcare professional should continue to prescribe and dispense the product as the batches listed are not being recalled.

Advice for Patients

Please shake the bottle prior to opening and before each use. Patients in receipt of these batches should continue to take the medicine as prescribed by your healthcare professional. Never stop taking medicines such as topiramate without medical advice, especially if they are being used for epilepsy. Suddenly stopping an epilepsy medicine may cause your seizures to start again or happen more often or last longer than before. These batches are not being recalled and should not cause harm if taken without shaking

Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about their medication should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Additional information:

For all enquires on this product please email DrugSafety@ZydusUK.com or telephone 0800 9956034.

Recipients of this Medicines Notification should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

