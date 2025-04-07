Class 4 Medicines Defect Notification: Renacet 475 mg and 950 mg Tablets (calcium acetate), RenaCare NephroMed GmbH, EL(25)A15

DMRC reference number

DMRC 35184448

Marketing Authorisation Holder

RenaCare NephroMed GmbH

Medicine Details

Renacet 475 mg, film-coated tablets

PL: 36032/0001

Active ingredient: Calcium Acetate

SNOMED code: 18613411000001100

GTIN: 4027052102120

Affected Lot Batch Numbers

Batch No. Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 2122403 30/06/2027 200 30/01/2025 2122404 30/06/2027 200 05/03/2025 2122405 30/06/2027 200 Not yet distributed 2122407 30/06/2027 200 Not yet distributed 2122408 30/06/2027 200 Not yet distributed 2122409 30/06/2027 200 Not yet distributed 2122410 30/06/2027 200 Not yet distributed

Medicine Details

Renacet 950 mg, film-coated tablets

PL: 36032/0002

Active ingredient: Calcium Acetate

SNOMED code: 18613911000001108

GTIN: 4027052102229

Affected Lot Batch Numbers

Batch No. Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 2222418 30/04/2027 200 11/02/2025 2222419 30/04/2027 200 07/03/2025 2222420 30/04/2027 200 27/03/2025 2222421 30/04/2027 200 Not yet distributed 2222422 30/04/2027 200 Not yet distributed 2222439 31/07/2027 200 Not yet distributed 2222440 31/07/2027 200 Not yet distributed 2222441 31/07/2027 200 Not yet distributed 2222442 31/07/2027 200 Not yet distributed 2222443 31/07/2027 200 Not yet distributed 2222444 31/07/2027 200 Not yet distributed 2222445 31/07/2027 200 Not yet distributed 2222446 31/07/2027 200 Not yet distributed 2222447 31/07/2027 200 Not yet distributed

Background

RenaCare NephroMed GmbH has informed the MHRA of the presence of an undeclared excipient in the coating of the tablets. This excipient is Macrogol 6000 which is included in Renacet tablets. Macrogol 6000 has always been included in Renacet Tablets but has been omitted from the list of excipients in error.

The batches listed as ‘not yet distributed’ have also been manufactured and packed with macrogol 6000. The MHRA, in discussion with the Department of Health and Social Care, considers these products critical for patients, therefore these batches will not be repackaged and continue to be distributed. They are therefore included in the notification.

Advice for Healthcare Professionals:

There has not been a change to the formulation of Renacet Tablets, prescribers should continue to provide these tablets to patients.

In very rare cases there are patients who are allergic to polyethylene glycols, with the possibility of minor allergic type reactions seen in patients who consume these ingredients orally. There have been very few reported adverse events associated with Renacet Tablets and the risk to patient health is minimal regarding this omission.

Macrogols are used in a range of pharmaceutical products as an excipient and at much higher doses, Macrogol is approved as a laxative in the UK at much higher quantities than are present in Renacet Tablets. This dose is far in excess of the dose consumed by patients who take Renacet as regular treatment.

Advice for Patients:

Patients should continue to take tablets from these batches as prescribed by your healthcare professional. If you are taking Renacet Tablets and have an allergy to Macrogol or to polyethylene glycol please notify your prescribing doctor.

In very rare cases oral macrogol or polyethylene glycols may cause allergic reactions. If you develop skin reactions including hives and itching, wheezing, a new cough, or nausea and vomiting please inform your doctor as soon as possible.

Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported online via the Yellow Card scheme or via the Yellow card app available from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Additional information:

For medical information enquiries please telephone 01159 124 253 or email medinfo@stanningleypharma.co.uk

For stock control enquiries telephone 01159 124 253 or email medinfo@stanningleypharma.co.uk

Recipients of this Medicines Notification should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

