Class 4 Medicines Defect Notification: Macarthys Laboratories Ltd T/A Martindale Pharma, Xaggitin XL Prolonged-release Tablets, EL(26)A/35

DMRC reference number

DMRC- 39567957

Marketing Authorisation Holder

Macarthys Laboratories Ltd Trading as Martindale Pharma

Medicine Details

Xaggitin XL 18 mg Prolonged-release Tablets

PL: 01883/0359

Active ingredient: methylphenidate hydrochloride

SNOMED code: 34248211000001101

GTIN: 05060078672023

Affected Lot Batch Numbers

Batch No. Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 183155 30/10/2027 30 tablets 17/03/2026 185442 31/12/2027 30 tablets Not yet distributed

Medicine Details

Xaggitin XL 27 mg Prolonged-release Tablets

PL: 01883/0360

Active ingredient: methylphenidate hydrochloride

SNOMED code: 34248911000001105

GTIN: 05060078670227

Affected Lot Batch Numbers

Batch No. Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 174975 31/05/2027 30 tablets 18/02/2026 175037 31/05/2027 30 tablets 21/05/2026 178223 31/07/2027 30 tablets 17/04/2026 183931 30/11/2027 30 tablets Not yet distributed 185438 30/11/2027 30 tablets Not yet distributed 185439 30/11/2027 30 tablets Not yet distributed 185440 30/11/2027 30 tablets 07/04/2026 187560 28/02/2028 30 tablets Not yet distributed

Medicine Details

Xaggitin XL 36 mg Prolonged-release Tablets

PL: 01883/0361

Active ingredient: methylphenidate hydrochloride

SNOMED code: 34248411000001102

GTIN: 05060078672030

Affected Lot Batch Numbers

Batch No. Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 175426 30/06/2027 30 tablets 12/03/2026 175428 30/06/2027 30 tablets 18/05/2026 176698 30/06/2027 30 tablets 17/03/2026 176699 30/06/2027 30 tablets Not yet distributed 176700 30/06/2027 30 tablets Not yet distributed 182875 30/09/2027 30 tablets 06/05/2026 183003 31/10/2027 30 tablets Not yet distributed

Medicine Details

Xaggitin XL 54 mg Prolonged-release Tablets

PL: 01883/0362

Active ingredient: methylphenidate hydrochloride

SNOMED code: 34248711000001108

GTIN: 05060078672047

Affected Lot Batch Numbers

Batch No. Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 178338 31/07/2027 30 tablets 09/02/2026 178432 31/07/2027 30 tablets 31/03/2026 178481 31/07/2027 30 tablets 18/05/2026 180343 30/09/2027 30 tablets 08/06/2026 187926 28/02/2028 30 tablets 03/07/2026 187927 28/02/2028 30 tablets Not yet distributed 187928 28/02/2028 30 tablets Not yet distributed 187929 28/02/2028 30 tablets Not yet distributed 187930 28/02/2028 30 tablets Not yet distributed

Background

Macarthys Laboratories Ltd T/A Martindale Pharma has notified the MHRA of a manufacturing issue impacting several batches of Xaggitin XL Prolonged-release Tablets, due to the occurrence of incorrect tablet counts in the bottles. Multiple complaints of incorrect quantities of tablets in packs of Xaggitin XL Prolonged-release Tablets have been received. The majority of reports are for missing tablets but extra tablets have also been reported.

The batches listed as ‘not yet distributed’ may be impacted by the same issue. The MHRA, in discussion with the Department of Health and Social Care, considers these products critical for patients, therefore these batches will not be repackaged and continue to be distributed. They are therefore included in the notification.

The defect appears to be impacting a low percentage of packs within a batch, impacting reconciliation of the Schedule 2 Controlled Drug in practices.

The quality of the tablets is not impacted by this defect and therefore the product is not being recalled.

Advice for Healthcare Professionals:

Please physically check the quantity of tablets when receiving the packs and when dispensing these tablets, this may include breaking the tamper evident seal. Please report any affected packs to licensed@ethypharm.com using the reference Ethypharm supply for any reconciliation excursions experienced due to this defect.

Be aware that patients may return for their next prescription earlier than expected.

Advice for Patients:

Patients should be aware that some packs of the affected batches may have an incorrect number of tablets in the bottle, leading to missing or additional tablets.

Patients may continue to take the tablets prescribed by your doctor as the quality of the tablets is not impacted by this defect.

Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about their medication should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Additional information:

For all medical information enquiries and information on this product, please email medinfo@ethypharm.com or telephone 01277 266 600 Selecting Option 2.

For stock control enquiries please email licensed@ethypharm.com, or telephone 01628 551900.

Recipients of this Medicines Notification should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Yours faithfully

Defective Medicines Report Centre



10 South Colonnade



Canary Wharf



London



E14 4PU

Telephone +44 (0)20 3080 6574

DMRC@mhra.gov.uk

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Class 4 Medicines Defect Notification: Macarthys Laboratories Ltd T/A Martindale Pharma, Xaggitin XL tablets, EL(26)A/35