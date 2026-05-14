Class 4 Medicines Defect Notification: Fresenius Medical Care Deutschland GmbH, balance 2.3% glucose, 1.25 mmol/l calcium, solution for peritoneal dialysis, EL(26)A/24

DMRC reference number

DMRC - 39439934

Marketing Authorisation Holder

Fresenius Medical Care Deutschland GmbH

Medicine Details

balance 2.3% glucose, 1.25 mmol/l calcium, solution for peritoneal dialysis

PL: 13689/0013

Active ingredient: In 1 litre ready-to-use solution:

Calcium chloride dihydrate 0.1838g Sodium chloride 5.640g Sodium (S) lactate solution (sodium (S) lactate) 7.85g (3.925g) Magnesium chloride hexahydrate 0.1017g Glucose monohydrate (anhydrous glucose) 25.0g (22.73g)

SNOMED code: N/A

GTIN: 4046241132298

Affected Lot Batch Numbers

Batch No. Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed F4LM071 11/2026 2 x 5ltr bags 04/02/2025 G4LB133 01/2027 2 x 5ltr bags 01/07/2025 G4LL144 10/2027 2 x 5ltr bags 26/01/2026 G4LM152 11/2027 2 x 5ltr bags 23/02/2026 H4LB212 11/2028 2 x 5ltr bags 07/05/2026 G4LI151 08/2027 2 x 5ltr bags 26/01/2026

Background

Fresenius Medical Care Deutschland GmbH have identified an error in the Braille printed on the outer label. The Braille message on the balance 2.3% glucose, 1.25 mmol/l calcium, solution for peritoneal dialysis, incorrectly states ‘CAPD/DPCA 19’. All other label information and printed data are correct for all above listed batches.

Product Issue balance 2.3% glucose, 1.25 mmol/l calcium, solution for peritoneal dialysis Braile message incorrectly states ‘CAPD/DPCA 19

Correct Braille message balance 2.3% Glucose, 1.25 mmol/l calcium

Advice for Healthcare Professionals:

There is no product quality issue, the affected batches will not be recalled. Where necessary, healthcare professionals should explain the Braille text error to patients who depend solely on braille for reading medicine packaging.

Advice for Patients:

Patients can continue using solution bags from the above batches, and no further action is required. Any required support or guidance will be provided by the relevant healthcare professionals.

Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about their medication should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Additional information:

For all medical information enquiries and information on this product, please email Medinfo-UK@freseniusmedicalcare.com, or telephone 01623 445 215. For stock control enquiries please email ukorders@freseniusmedicalcare.com, or telephone 01623 445 100.

Recipients of this Medicines Notification should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to share this with Nephrologists & Renal Nurse practitioners for information.

Yours faithfully

Defective Medicines Report Centre



10 South Colonnade



Canary Wharf



London



E14 4PU

Telephone +44 (0)20 3080 6574

DMRC@mhra.gov.uk

Download document

Class 4 Medicines Defect Notification: Fresenius Medical Care Deutschland GmbH, balance 2.3% glucose, 1.25 mmol/l calcium, solution for peritoneal dialysis, EL(26)A/24