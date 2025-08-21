Class 4 Medicines Defect Notification: Fexofenadine Hydrochloride 120mg film-coated tablets, Chanelle Medical Unlimited Company, EL(25)A/41

DMRC reference number

DMRC - 36081293

Marketing Authorisation Holder

Chanelle Medical Unlimited Company

Medicine Details

Fexofenadine Hydrochloride 120mg film-coated tablets

Licence: PL: 13931/0039

Active ingredient: Fexofenadine Hydrochloride

SNOMED code: 14161911000001109

GTIN: 5099299199583

Affected Lot Batch Numbers

Batch No. Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed HM11123A 28/02/2026 30’s 20/09/2023 HM10523 28/02/2026 30’s 29/08/2024 HM10623 28/02/2026 30’s 19/09/2024 HM10723A 28/02/2026 30’s 19/09/2024 HM10823 28/02/2026 30’s 31/10/2024 HM10923 28/02/2026 30’s 15/01/2025 HM11023 28/02/2026 30’s 31/01/2025 HM11223 28/02/2026 30’s 11/02/2025 HM11323 28/02/2026 30’s 17/02/2025 HM11423 28/02/2026 30’s 25/02/2025 HM11623 28/02/2026 30’s 25/02/2025 HM11523A 31/03/2026 30’s 25/02/2025 HM11723 31/03/2026 30’s 11/03/2025 HM11823 31/03/2026 30’s 31/03/2025 HM11923 31/03/2026 30’s 02/04/2025 HM12023 31/03/2026 30’s 02/04/2025 HM12123 31/03/2026 30’s 02/04/2025 HM12223 31/03/2026 30’s 02/04/2025 HM12323A 31/03/2026 30’s 02/04/2025 HM12423 31/03/2026 30’s 08/04/2025 HM12523 31/03/2026 30’s 24/04/2025 HM12623 31/03/2026 30’s 30/04/2025 HM12723 30/04/2026 30’s 16/04/2025 HM12823 30/04/2026 30’s 20/05/2025 HM12923 30/04/2026 30’s 11/06/2025 HM13023 30/04/2026 30’s 13/06/2025

Background

Chanelle Medical Unlimited Company has informed the MHRA of an error with the European Article Number (EAN) / Global Trade Item Number (GTIN) barcode on the cartons of the above batch of Fexofenadine Hydrochloride 120mg film-coated tablets, distributed by Healthcare Pharma Limited. When scanned, the EAN/GTIN barcode identifies the product as Naratriptan 2.5mg Tablets.

The other product details on the carton, including the name, strength and pharmaceutical form of the medicine are correct. The quality of the medicine is not impacted by the labelling defect.

Advice for Healthcare Professionals:

Healthcare professionals are advised to use caution and consider extra safeguards for these batches in robotic or automated dispensing system or stocking systems and should carry out manual dispensing and stocking, as appropriate.

The product quality of the Fexofenadine Hydrochloride 120mg film-coated tablets is not impacted by this issue, therefore the affected batches are not being recalled.

All remaining stock of Naratriptan 2.5mg Tablets which has not been distributed from UK wholesaler will be placed on hold until April 2026 (Last expiry of impacted Fexofenadine stock) to provide further mitigation that the wrong product may be selected.

Advice for Patients:

No action is needed from patients, continue to take medication from these batches as prescribed by your healthcare professional. The issue is related to the wrong barcode on the cartons of the listed batch of Fexofenadine Hydrochloride 120mg film-coated tablets and will be controlled by the healthcare professionals prescribing/dispensing the medication. The quality of the medication is not affected. Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about their medication should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Additional information:

For all medical information enquiries and information on this product, please contact Medical Information Department chanelle@medinformation.co.uk or telephone +44 808 304 2429 (Toll free-UK). For stock control enquiries please email David Hammond: david.hammond@healthcarepharma.co.uk. Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring

Recipients of this Medicines Notification should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Yours faithfully

Defective Medicines Report Centre



10 South Colonnade



Canary Wharf



London



E14 4PU

Telephone +44 (0)20 3080 6574

DMRC@mhra.gov.uk

Class 4 Medicines Defect Notification: Fexofenadine Hydrochloride 120mg film-coated tablets, Chanelle Medical Unlimited Company, EL(25)A/41