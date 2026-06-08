Class 4 Medicines Defect Notification: Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited, Mirtazapine 30mg Tablets, EL(26)A/28

DMRC reference number

DMRC - 39523288

Marketing Authorisation Holder

Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited, Dholka, India

Medicine Details

Mirtazapine 30mg Tablets (Crescent Pharma Limited livery)

PL: 45841/0023

Active ingredient: mirtazapine

SNOMED code: 38410211000001105

GTIN: 05017123712135

Affected Lot Batch Numbers

Batch No. Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed ET570E5012 08/2028 28b 09/04/2026

Background

Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited has informed the MHRA of an error with the European Article Number (EAN) barcode on the cartons of the above batch of Mirtazapine 30mg Film-Coated Tablets distributed in Crescent Pharma Limited livery. When scanned, the EAN barcode identifies the product as Bicalutamide 50 mg Tablets. The quality of the tablets is not impacted by the labelling defect.

Advice for Healthcare Professionals:

Do not to use this batch of medicine in robotic or automated dispensing or stock control systems. Healthcare professionals and recipients of this notification are advised not to use this batch of medicine in robotic or automated dispensing or stock control systems and to carry out manual dispensing and stock control, as appropriate.

Advice for Patients:

No action is needed from patients, continue to take medication from this batch as prescribed by your healthcare professional. The issue is related to the wrong barcode on the cartons of the listed batch of Mirtazapine 30mg Tablets and will be controlled by the healthcare professionals prescribing/dispensing the medication. The quality of the tablets is not affected.

Patients should continue to take medicines from this batch as prescribed by your healthcare professional.

Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about their medication should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Additional information:

For medical information enquiries please contact pharmacovigilance-eu@cadilapharma.com or telephone +44 1217901596

For stock control enquiries please contact info@crescentpharma.com or telephone 01256 772730

Recipients of this Medicines Notification should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Yours faithfully

Defective Medicines Report Centre



10 South Colonnade



Canary Wharf



London



E14 4PU

Telephone +44 (0)20 3080 6574

DMRC@mhra.gov.uk

Download document

Class 4 Medicines Defect Notification: Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited, Mirtazapine 30mg Tablets, EL(26)A/28