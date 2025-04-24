Class 4 Medicines Defect Notification: Brilique 90mg Tablets, EL(25)A/18

DMRC reference number

DMRC-34718431

Marketing Authorisation Holder

G Pharma Ltd

Medicine Details

Brilique 90mg Tablets

PLPI: 16369/2052

Active ingredient: ticagrelor

SNOMED code: N/A

GTIN: 05059053010042

Affected Lot Batch Numbers

Batch No. Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 200507 (OMB VHVK) 31/11/2026 56 Tablet 07/10/2024 200942 (OMB VHXF) 31/01/2027 56 Tablet 07/10/2024 201136 (OMB VHXF) 31/01/2027 56 Tablet 21/10/2024

Background

G Pharma Ltd have informed the MHRA that there is an error in the spelling of the active ingredient included on the imported carton. The spelling should be ‘Ticagrelor’ but has been printed as ‘Tricagelor’ under the brand name and in the content statement.

Advice for Healthcare Professionals

Healthcare professionals are to be aware of the incorrect spelling of the active ingredient on the carton when prescribing and or dispensing the product.

When products from batches included in the table above are supplied or dispensed, please ensure that patients are aware of the spelling mistake on the carton.

The correct spelling of the active ingredient is included in the patient information leaflet and printed on the blister foil within the packs.

Advice for Patients

Patients should continue to take medicines from the impacted batches as prescribed by your healthcare professional. This error does not affect the quality or efficacy of the product.

Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about the medication should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Additional information

For all medical information enquiries please email ddavies@gpharma.co.uk, or telephone 0161 888 7317. For stock control enquiries please email ddavies@gpharma.co.uk or telephone 0161 888 7317.

Recipients of this Medicines Notification should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Yours faithfully

Defective Medicines Report Centre

10 South Colonnade

Canary Wharf

London

E14 4PU

Telephone +44 (0)20 3080 6574

DMRC@mhra.gov.uk

Download document

Class 4 Medicines Defect Notification: Brilique 90mg Tablets, EL(25)A/18