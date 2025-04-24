Class 4 Medicines Defect Notification: Brilique 90mg Tablets, EL(25)A/18
G Pharma Ltd have informed the MHRA that there is an error in the spelling of the active ingredient included on the imported carton. The spelling should be ‘Ticagrelor’ but has been printed as ‘Tricagelor’ under the brand name and in the content statement.
Affected Lot Batch Numbers
|Batch No.
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|200507 (OMB VHVK)
|31/11/2026
|56 Tablet
|07/10/2024
|200942 (OMB VHXF)
|31/01/2027
|56 Tablet
|07/10/2024
|201136 (OMB VHXF)
|31/01/2027
|56 Tablet
|21/10/2024
Background
G Pharma Ltd have informed the MHRA that there is an error in the spelling of the active ingredient included on the imported carton. The spelling should be ‘Ticagrelor’ but has been printed as ‘Tricagelor’ under the brand name and in the content statement.
Advice for Healthcare Professionals
Healthcare professionals are to be aware of the incorrect spelling of the active ingredient on the carton when prescribing and or dispensing the product.
When products from batches included in the table above are supplied or dispensed, please ensure that patients are aware of the spelling mistake on the carton.
The correct spelling of the active ingredient is included in the patient information leaflet and printed on the blister foil within the packs.
Advice for Patients
Patients should continue to take medicines from the impacted batches as prescribed by your healthcare professional. This error does not affect the quality or efficacy of the product.
Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about the medication should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.
Additional information
For all medical information enquiries please email ddavies@gpharma.co.uk, or telephone 0161 888 7317. For stock control enquiries please email ddavies@gpharma.co.uk or telephone 0161 888 7317.
Recipients of this Medicines Notification should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.
