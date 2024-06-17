Class 4 Medicines Defect Information: Viatris UK Healthcare Ltd, Oxcarbazepine Mylan 150 mg, 300mg, 600mg Film-Coated Tablets, EL (24)A/22
Viatris UK Healthcare Limited has informed the MHRA that the Patient Information Leaflet (PIL) packaged in the specified batches of Oxcarbazepine 150 mg, 300 mg & 600 mg Film-Coated Tablets do not contain the most up to date safety information.
Product name
Oxcarbazepine Mylan 150 mg Film-Coated Tablets PL 04569/0779
SNOMED Code 13437411000001102
|Batch Number
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|A4659
|03/2026
|50
|29/02/2024
|A4660
|04/2026
|50
|Not yet distributed
Oxcarbazepine Mylan 300 mg Film-Coated Tablets PL 04569/0780
SNOMED Code 13437611000001104
|Batch Number
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|N3560
|02/2026
|50
|05/02/2024
|A4705
|02/2026
|50
|18/03/2024
Oxcarbazepine Mylan 600 mg Film-Coated Tablets PL 04569/0781
SNOMED Code 13437811000001100
|Batch Number
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|M3556
|12/2025
|50
|09/02/2024
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: Oxcarbazepine
Brief description of the problem
Viatris UK Healthcare Limited has informed the MHRA that the Patient Information Leaflet (PIL) packaged in the above specified batches of Oxcarbazepine 150 mg, 300 mg & 600 mg Film-Coated Tablets do not contain the most up to date safety information. The affected sections of the PIL are summarised in Appendix 1 of this notification.
Advice for healthcare professionals
There is no risk to product quality because of this issue, therefore the affected batches are not being recalled. Due to supply considerations, batch A4660 that has yet to be distributed will not be repackaged with the updated PIL prior to distribution. Viatris UK Healthcare Ltd has confirmed that all future batches of the product will contain the updated PIL.
Healthcare professionals are advised to ensure that patients are aware of the updated safety information when dispensing the affected batches of product. Please provide a copy of the updated PIL and remind the patient to read the entire leaflet before taking the medicine. The electronic versions of the PIL are up to date and can be accessed via the following links:
Oxcarbazepine Mylan 150 mg Film-coated Tablets - Patient Information Leaflet (PIL)
Oxcarbazepine Mylan 300 mg Film-coated Tablets - Patient Information Leaflet (PIL)
Oxcarbazepine Mylan 600 mg Film-coated Tablets - Patient Information Leaflet (PIL)
Hard copies of the updated PIL can also be requested from Viatris UK Healthcare Ltd (see contact details below) so that current stock in the dispensary can be supplemented with the correct PIL.
Advice for patients
The medicine itself is not affected and patients do not need to take any action. Patients should continue to take medicines from these batches as prescribed by your healthcare professional.
Patients should be aware that the Patient Information Leaflet included in the packs of the above specified batches of medicines does not contain the most up to date safety information. The affected information is summarised in Appendix 1 of this notification. The up-to-date version of the Patient Information Leaflet can be accessed via the links above. Please read this before taking the medicine.
Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about the medication should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.
Further Information
For medical information and stock control queries please contact:
Viatris UK Healthcare Limited Medical Information at +44 (0)1707 853 000 (select option 1) or info.uk@viatris.com. Customer Services can be reached at +44 (0)1707 853 000 (select option 2).
Recipients of this Medicines Notification should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.
