Class 4 Medicines Defect Information, Tetralysal 300mg Hard Capsules, (PL 10590/0019), EL (21)A/16

PL Number(s)

PL 10590/0019

MDR Number

MDR 387-06/21

Company Name

Galderma UK

Product description

Tetralysal 300mg Hard Capsules

Batch number Expiry date Pack size First distributed 853 07-2023 56 17 Feb 2021 869 12-2023 56 21 May 2021 881 03-2024 28 26 May 2021

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: Lymecycline

Brief description of the problem

Galderma UK would like to notify you of an error identified by Galderma regarding specific batches of Tetralysal 300mg Hard Capsules, sold and distributed in the UK. The error identified relates to approved safety-related variations to the PIL that were not implemented, resulting in an older version of artwork being used and packed within finished batches. Additional warnings, precautions and side effects have been updated in the latest version of the PIL.

Missing information from the PIL

Other medicines and Tetralysal

You should tell your doctor if you are taking any treatment with lithium, this medicine may increase the lithium levels.

Other medicines and Tetralysal

Avoid use with penicillins (and other types of antibiotics),

Possible side effects:

disturbances of eyesight* *the presence of symptoms, such as visual disturbances, or headaches, could be attributed to increased pressure in the brain (intracranial hypertension). You should stop taking Tetralysal if there is any evidence of pressure increase in the brain. Benign intracranial hypertension, symptoms of which may include headache, vomiting, visual disturbances (blurred vision, blind spots or double vision), or permanent visual loss have been reported with tetracycline therapy.



Possible side effects:

depression

nightmare

The following side effects may occur during treatment with the class of medicines to which Tetralysal belongs (the tetracyclines): systemic lupus erythematosus (an allergic condition that causes joint pain, skin rashes or fever)



Advice for healthcare professionals

Healthcare professionals are advised to exercise caution when dispensing the product and where possible, provide an updated PIL. There is no risk to product quality as a result of this issue, therefore the affected batches are not being recalled. Where available, Galderma UK will be providing the updated PIL with all future deliveries for the affected batches.

The correct PIL is available from the electronic medicines compendium (EMC) website by clicking on the link below:

PIL for Tetralysal 300mg Hard Capsules

Further Information

For more information, medical information queries or replacement PIL enquiries, please contact: medinfo.uk@galderma.com

For stock control queries, please contact: sales.uk@galderma.com

Recipients of this Medicines Notification should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice.

NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information

