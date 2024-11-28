Class 4 Medicines Defect Information: Strides Pharma UK Ltd, Liothyronine Sodium 5 & 20 micrograms Tablets, EL(24)A/58

DMRC reference number

DMRC-33999078

Company name

Strides Pharma UK Ltd

Liothyronine Sodium 20 micrograms Tablets, PL 13606/0276

SNOMED Code

42474711000001108

Batch No Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed EH23LIF004 05/2025 28 Tablets 25/09/2024 EH24LIF001 08/2026 28 Tablets Not yet distributed

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: liothyronine sodium

Liothyronine Sodium 5 micrograms Tablets, PL 13606/0275

SNOMED Code

42475111000001106

Batch No Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed EH24LIE001 08/2026 28 Tablets Not yet distributed

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: liothyronine sodium

Brief description of the problem

Strides Pharma UK Ltd has informed MHRA of an error in the patient information leaflet (PIL) for Liothyronine Sodium 20 micrograms Tablets and Liothyronine Sodium 5 micrograms Tablets. The PIL incorrectly states the product name under section 5, the PIL should state ‘How to store Liothyronine Tablets’ but is written as ‘How to store Levothyroxine Tablets’.

Advice for healthcare professionals

There is no impact on the product quality and the healthcare professionals should continue prescribing the medicine. This is a typographical error in one section of the PIL only, all other labelled information is correct.

Advice for patients

Patients should continue to take medicines from these batches as prescribed by your healthcare professional. This is a typographical error in one section of the PIL only, all other labelled information is correct.

If you experience any unexpected side effects or adverse reactions, these should be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme at https://yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk.

Further Information

For medical information enquiries please contact Strides Pharma UK Ltd via email dl-drugsafety@strides.com or telephone +919844460742

For stock control enquiries please contact Strides Pharma UK Ltd via email customerservicesuk@stridespharma.co.uk or telephone 01923 255580

Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Yours faithfully

Defective Medicines Report Centre

10 South Colonnade

Canary Wharf

London

E14 4PU



Telephone +44 (0)20 3080 6574

DMRC@mhra.gov.uk

Class 4 Medicines Defect Information: Strides Pharma UK Ltd, Liothyronine Sodium 5 & 20 micrograms Tablets, EL(24)A/58