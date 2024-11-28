Class 4 Medicines Defect Information: Strides Pharma UK Ltd, Liothyronine Sodium 5 & 20 micrograms Tablets, EL(24)A/58
Strides Pharma UK Ltd has informed MHRA of an error in the patient information leaflet (PIL) for Liothyronine Sodium 20 micrograms Tablets and Liothyronine Sodium 5 micrograms Tablets.
DMRC reference number
DMRC-33999078
Company name
Strides Pharma UK Ltd
Liothyronine Sodium 20 micrograms Tablets, PL 13606/0276
SNOMED Code
42474711000001108
|Batch No
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|EH23LIF004
|05/2025
|28 Tablets
|25/09/2024
|EH24LIF001
|08/2026
|28 Tablets
|Not yet distributed
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: liothyronine sodium
Liothyronine Sodium 5 micrograms Tablets, PL 13606/0275
SNOMED Code
42475111000001106
|Batch No
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|EH24LIE001
|08/2026
|28 Tablets
|Not yet distributed
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: liothyronine sodium
Brief description of the problem
Strides Pharma UK Ltd has informed MHRA of an error in the patient information leaflet (PIL) for Liothyronine Sodium 20 micrograms Tablets and Liothyronine Sodium 5 micrograms Tablets. The PIL incorrectly states the product name under section 5, the PIL should state ‘How to store Liothyronine Tablets’ but is written as ‘How to store Levothyroxine Tablets’.
Advice for healthcare professionals
There is no impact on the product quality and the healthcare professionals should continue prescribing the medicine. This is a typographical error in one section of the PIL only, all other labelled information is correct.
Advice for patients
Patients should continue to take medicines from these batches as prescribed by your healthcare professional. This is a typographical error in one section of the PIL only, all other labelled information is correct.
If you experience any unexpected side effects or adverse reactions, these should be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme at https://yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk.
Further Information
For medical information enquiries please contact Strides Pharma UK Ltd via email dl-drugsafety@strides.com or telephone +919844460742
For stock control enquiries please contact Strides Pharma UK Ltd via email customerservicesuk@stridespharma.co.uk or telephone 01923 255580
Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.
Yours faithfully
Defective Medicines Report Centre
10 South Colonnade
Canary Wharf
London
E14 4PU
Telephone +44 (0)20 3080 6574
Download document